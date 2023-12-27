June McHale enjoying a moment of sun at Wellingtons Bay with Pat Luskie. Photo / Michael Cunningham

It’s been a wet start to the Christmas and New Year period for Northland with showers dampening the towels of beach-goers, but the weather doesn’t seem to have dampened spirits.

Over the next few days Northland can expect a “bit of everything”, according to MetService Meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane.

Thursday is looking to be a wet day, however, moving into Friday the day will likely start with dry weather that may turn into rain.

We may even see some thunderstorm activity, Makgabutlane said.

Saturday is looking to be relatively clear however Sunday could spell the “return of the wet weather.”

“If we’re lucky we might see the year ending off on a dry note,” she said.

Temperatures will continue to be warm and muggy, however, both Friday and Sunday could see some welcome breeze.

Makgabutlane said while we may be busy “celebrating and enjoying whanāu and friends” it was “always a good idea” to keep an eye on the forecast.

Despite uncertain weather taking hold across the region, Northlanders and visitors haven’t been put off.

Gia and Teresa Fortunato spent Wednesday at the Ngunguru Gala having spent Christmas in the area.

It was their first Christmas without Teresa’s nan who “always” attended the event alongside her partner who was “very well involved” in the Lions Club, making the gala happen year in and year out.

Teresa and Gia Fortunato take shelter while enjoying the Ngunguru Gala. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Wednesday’s weather was a mixture of sweltering hot with periods of rain, but Teresa wasn’t fazed .

“At least it’s warm,” she said.

The pair are planning on heading up to Ohaewai for New Year’s Eve with her aunt and uncle.

“It’s about being with friends and family at the end of the day,” she said.

The sun luckily came out in time for classic races at the gala , which brought smiles from onlookers and entrants.

Image 1 of 4 : The three or should it be five legged race with show-stoppers Natalie Bradley and Blue. Photo / Michael Cunningham

June McHale had travelled up from Rotorua to spend time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She spoke to the Advocate while enjoying the sun at Wellington’s Bay as it came out for a rare show.

Her granddaughter lives in the area and had booked an Airbnb for the family.

McHale said the adults had spent Tuesday evening playing games like Yahtzee, which brought about “so much laughter”.

“You can imagine what that does for the old endorphins in the body,” McHale said.

“It all involves family.”

The weather hasn’t played ball, she said, but at least they were together.

“We have family and we have the opportunity of combining families and experiences and so I’ve been concentrating on family, on people, and not on the weather not keeping its promises.”

