New Year tragedy: Fatal house fire in Auckland's New Windsor

At least one person has died in a house fire in a suburb in central Auckland early this morning.
Fire and Emergency NZ are at the scene in Mulgan St, New Windsor, after reports of a blaze about 5.42am.
A northern fire communications spokesman confirmed there had been a death.
"Unfortunately, it is a fatal house fire," he said.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
Fire investigators are now heading to the scene to look into the circumstances of the blaze.
The flat was "well-involved" when firefighters arrived, the spokesman said. By 6.24am, the fire was out.
Five fire trucks remain at the scene and crews are damping down hotspots.