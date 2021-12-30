New Year Honours: The full list of 2022

Newly appointed Dame Lisa Carrington opens up to NZ Herald Focus' Cheree Kinnear on a hectic 2021, reconnecting with family after Tokyo plus what's ahead for her as she commits for another Olympic cycle. Video / Andrew Warner / Photosport

The 2022 New Year's Honours are out today. This year 183 people have been recognised for serving their community or a significant achievement. Here is the full list of honours:

NEW ZEALAND ORDER OF MERIT

Dames Companion (DNZM)

Lisa Marie Carrington, MNZM, Forrest Hill, Auckland, for services to canoe racing

Sophie Frances Pascoe, MNZM, St Albans, Christchurch, for services to swimming

Janet Marie Shroff, CNZM, CVO, for services to the State and the community

Knights Companion (KNZM)

Christopher Patrick Thomas Farrelly, Little Munro Bay, Whangārei, for services to health and the community

Robert Nairn Gillies, Utuhina, Rotorua, for services to Māori and war commemoration

Professor Joel Ivor Mann, CNZM, Waverley, Dunedin, for services to health

COMPANIONS (CNZM)

Peter David Broughton (Rāwiri Paratene), ONZM, St Heliers, Auckland, for services to Māori, film and theatre

David Ronald Brunsdon, Raumati Beach, Paraparaumu, for services to engineering and emergency management

Professor Philip Howard Butler, Ilam, Christchurch, for services to science, education and health

Dr Michael William Dunbier, Ilam, Christchurch, for services to agricultural science

Rodger Denis Fox, ONZM, Terrace End, Palmerston North, for services to music

Dr Michèle Margaret Hawke, Hawarden, for services to gymnastics

Professor Harlene Hayne, ONZM, Burswood, Western Australia, for services to health and wellbeing

Helen Christine Lake, Ilam, Christchurch, for services to Plunket

Dr Geoffrey Bevan Lorigan, Epsom, Auckland, for services to business and leadership development

Professor Emeritus Stuart Alan Middleton, ONZM, JP, Remuera, Auckland, for services to education

Neil Andrew Richardson, Pukete, Hamilton, for services to business and philanthropy

John David Rosser, Mt Eden, Auckland, for services to choral music

Dr Arapera Royal Tangaere, Tawa, Wellington, for services to Māori and education

Faumuina Professor Fa'afetai Sopoaga, Leith Valley, Dunedin, for services to Pacific health and tertiary education

Trombonist and big band leader Rodger Fox. Photo / Bob Hakins

OFFICERS (ONZM)

Tuita'alili Vaitava'e Su'a Aloese-Moe, JP, Māngere East, Auckland, for services to the Pacific community

George Chandrakumar Arulanantham, QSM, JP, Hillsborough, Auckland, for services to the community

William John Blakey, Warkworth, for services to education

Dr Linda Julia Morcombe Bryant, Wellington Central, Wellington, for services to pharmacy and health

Gaye Maree Bryham, Pakuranga Heights, Auckland, for services to sport and recreation

Alison Pauline Cadman, Island Bay, Wellington, for services to housing and the community

Emeritus Professor Ralph Paul Cooney, Kaipara Flats, Warkworth, for services to science and innovation

Prodhumun Dayaram, Arnold Valley, for services to orthopaedics

Dr Peter Francis Fennessy, Roslyn, Dunedin, for services to agricultural science and business

Deborah Louise George, Parnell, Auckland, for services to education and governance

Dr Anthony Jonathan Royce Godfrey, West End, Palmerston North, for services to disabled people, particularly blind and low-vision people

Anne Marie Te Puata Grennell, Dinsdale, Hamilton, for services to health

Bronwyn Elizabeth Hayward, Karori, Wellington, for services to people with disabilities and the arts

Richard Bond Hoskin, Birkenhead, Auckland, for services to the blind and people with low vision

Professor John David Hutton, Kelburn, Wellington, for services to women's health education

Clare Francesca Jacobs (Dr Clare Healy), Upper Riccarton, Christchurch, for services to medical forensic education

Dr Angela Jean Jury, Himatangi Beach, Foxton, for services to victims of family and sexual violence

Phillip Ross Ker, Cromwell, for services to tertiary education

Raymond Stanley Lind, Red Hill, Canberra, for services to industry training governance

John Bowden Mackintosh, Bluff Hill, Napier, for services to the legal profession

Superintendent Peter Andrew McGregor, Pāpāmoa Beach, Pāpāmoa, for services to New Zealand Police and the community

Rosemary Margaret McLeod, Newtown, Wellington, for services to journalism and television

Writer and journalist Rosemary McLeod. Photo / Stuart Munro

Dr Lindsay Francis James Mildenhall, Mt Eden, Auckland, for services to neonatal intensive care and resuscitation training

Roger Holmes Miller, Waikanae Beach, Waikanae, for services to governance and the community

Dianne Mary Milne, Dobson, for services to the rural community

Ross Mitchell-Anyon, Gonville, Whanganui, for services to the arts

Professor Evan Paul Moon, West Harbour, Auckland, for services to education and historical research

Dr Christopher David Moyes, Ōhope, for services to health

Alexander Nathan, Whangārei, for services to Māori and art

Celia Mary Patrick, Devonport, Auckland, for services to tennis

Detective Superintendent Peter Dunbar Read, Redwood Valley, Richmond, for services to the New Zealand Police and the community

Peter James Simpson, Woodend, for services to education

Campbell Roy Smith, Waiaro, Coromandel, for services to the music industry

Monica Stockdale, Taradale, Napier, for services to Māori health

Jane Tehira, New Lynn, Auckland, for services to sport

Laura Gail Thompson, MNZM, Gladstone, Invercargill, for services to Paralympic cycling

James Edward Tucker, Lower Vogeltown, New Plymouth, for services to journalism

Victor Thomas Walker, Tolaga Bay, for services to the Māori community

Sina Moana Wendt, Mt Albert, Auckland, for services to governance

Malcolm Ashley Wong, Kew, Dunedin, for services to the community and New Zealand-China relations

MEMBERS (MNZM)

Farid Ahmed, Hoon Hay, Christchurch, for services to interfaith communities

Louise Ānaru-Tangira, Mangōnui, for services to education

Dr Alison Patricia Barrett, Hamilton, for services to women's health

Nigel John Floyd Borell, Manurewa East, Auckland, for services to Māori art

Anne Marie Borren, Pukerua Bay, Porirua, for services to ceramic art

Vivien Anna Bridgwater, Grey Lynn, Auckland, for services to governance and education

Jessie Chan, Rakaia, for services to dairy and agriculture

John William Cheyne, Waipukurau, for services to conservation

Moira Janet Clunie, Mt Eden, Auckland, for services to LGBTQI+ communities

Rebekah Helen Corlett, Raumati Beach, Paraparaumu, for services to education

Beverley Grier Douglas, Pauanui Beach, Pauanui, for services to netball and the community

Kevin William Evans, for services to wildlife conservation and the community

Meijia Feng, Long Bay, Auckland, for services to health and Asian communities

Dr Graeme Holt Fenton, Riverside, Whangārei, for services to Māori and rural health

Alfred Meredith Filipaina, Māngere Bridge, Auckland, for services to New Zealand Police and the community

William Eccles Fleury (Bill), Marybank, Whanganui, for services to conservation

Elizabeth Anne Goodwin, Lyall Bay, Wellington, for services to education

Gillian Margaret Gordon, Mataura, for services to musical theatre

Cheryl Anne Greer (Cheryl MacDonald), Feilding, for services to oncological nursing

Tanea Jane Heke, Miramar, Wellington, for services to the arts and Māori

Alison Maynard Henry, Whitianga, for services to conservation and the community

Melanie Lyn Hewitson, Mission Bay, Auckland, for services to governance

Dr Kathleen Gaye Irwin, Ōtaki Beach, Ōtaki, for services to Māori education

Ian James Jackson, Devonport, Auckland, for services to the plumbing industry and the community

Judith Anne Jessop, Sockburn, Christchurch, for services to lifesaving and water safety

Ian McKenzie Jordan, Blenheim, for services to the livestock industry

Anthony Rangi Kake, Pukekohe, Auckland, for services to Māori

Noel James Inglis Kay, Sandringham, Auckland, for services to surf lifesaving

Shane Patrick McManaway, Carterton, for services to agriculture and the community

James Anderson McPhee, Birkenhead, Auckland, for services to judo

Susan Mary Miller, Camborne, Wellington, for services to agricultural journalism

Marilyn Joan Moffatt, Hataitai, Wellington, for services to surf lifesaving

Dr Rose Namoori-Sinclair, Ōtaki, for services to the Kiribati community

Patrick William Newman, Tikipunga, Whangārei, for services to education

John Rutherfurd Oliver, Ōtorohanga, for services to philanthropy

Robert Mark Oliver, Morningside, Auckland, for services to the food industry and Pacific communities

Pacific Island Food Revolution's Robert Oliver. Photo / Faanati Mamea

Shane (Shannon) Karen Pakura, Whitby, Porirua, for services to social work

Shelley Aileen Payne, Tauranga, for services to people with intellectual disabilities

Margery Sylvia Pita, Kamo, for services to music

Helen Bernice Purcell, Kawerau, for services to public health nursing

Venkat Raman, Pakuranga, Auckland, for services to the Indian community

George Haig Reedy, Havelock North, for services to people with disabilities and the community

Namulau'ulu Taotua Leaoa Joshua James Potoa'e Robertson, Moturoa, New Plymouth, for services to the Pacific community

Dr Kenneth Robert Romeril, Te Aro, Wellington, for services to haematology

Hans Rook, Tamatea, Napier, for services to wildlife conservation

Professor Jacinta Arianna Ruru, Pūrākaunui, Port Chalmers, for services to Māori and the law

Leicester Malcolm Rutledge, Waikiwi, Invercargill, for services to rugby and the community

Rukumoana Tira Marie Schaafhausen, Karaka, Drury, for services to Māori and the community

Dr Angela Denise Sharples, Hamurana, Rotorua, for services to education

Rochana Sheward, New Lynn, Auckland, for services to the community

Gwendoline Smith, Waterview, Auckland, for services to mental health

Allan Stowers, Whitford, Auckland, for services to the Samoan community

Kolokesa Uafā Māhina-Tuai, Ōtāhuhu, Auckland, for services to cultures and the arts

Helen Muriel Tuhoro, Kawerau, for services to education

Frian Percy Wadia, New Windsor, Auckland, for services to disability and education

John Tahana Ward-Holmes, Puramāhoi, Takaka, for services to Māori and conservation

Air Commodore Darryn Robert Webb, for services to the New Zealand Defence Force

Alan Bruce Whiteman, Totara Park, Upper Hutt, for services to full-bore target rifle shooting

Michele June-Marie Whiting, Papakōwhai, Porirua, for services to education

Beryl Joan Wilcox, Invercargill, for services to the community

Dr John Douglas Wilson, Acacia Bay, Taupō, for services to health and seniors

Rosalie Myrtle Martha Wrathall, Katikati, for services to golf

William Richard Wright, Horahora, Whangārei, for services to conservation

Teremoana Yala, Takapūwāhia, Porirua, for services to the Cook Islands community

QUEEN'S SERVICE ORDER (QSO)

The Honourable Stephanie (Steve) Anne Chadwick, Glenholme, Rotorua, for services to local government and as a Member of Parliament

Kenneth James Durbin, Birkenhead, Auckland, for services to the community and youth

Margaret Ann Hartley, JP, Beach Haven, Auckland, for services to local government and the community

Lewis Vernon Sanson, NZAM, Wānaka, for services to conservation and public service

Rotorua Mayor Steve Chadwick. Photo / Andrew Warner

QUEEN'S SERVICE MEDAL (QSM)

Jennifer Agnew, Papanui, Christchurch, for services to historical research and the Chinese community

Trevor Gordon Agnew, Papanui, Christchurch, for services to children's literacy and historical research

Nonu 'Unga Alatini, Ōtara, Auckland, for services to the Tongan community and education

Robyn Baldwin, Watlington, Timaru, for services to seniors

Aart Brusse, Waverley, Dunedin, for services to music

David John Bullock, Leeston, for services to bowls administration

Lynley Ann Bunton, Roslyn, Dunedin, for services to education and the community

Peter Powles Caccia-Birch, Snells Beach, for services to the community

Keith Raynor Carter, Greerton, Tauranga, for services to the community

Gina Blaize Chaffey-Aupouri, Ruatōria, for services to Māori

John Lawrence Cocking, Marewa, Napier, for services to theatre and the community

Glenn Graeme Cockroft, Otatara, Invercargill, for services to traffic safety

Claire Annette Eyes, Pukekohe, for services to midwifery

Hazel Beatrice Georgantis, Hilltop, Taupō, for services to the community

Ina Mary Hansen, Wellington Central, Wellington, for services to rugby and education

William Mervyn Harris, Clinton, for services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and the community

Brenda Mary Hayes, Richmond, Christchurch, for services to theatre

David Dennis Hinman, St Albans, Christchurch, for services to tramways and heritage

Thomas Edward Howard, Kaikōura, for services to conservation, particularly wildlife conservation

Alan Wayne Kissell, Stoke, Nelson, for services to the community

Catherine Mary Knight, JP, Richmond, for services to the community

Jacinta Maria Krefft, Waikanae Beach, Waikanae, for services to youth

Jillian Meryl Lord, Strowan, Christchurch, for services to genealogy

Coral Ann Macdonald, Silverstream, Upper Hutt, for services to floristry

Alistair Donald MacDougall, Waikanae Beach, Waikanae, for services to the community

Vaisamoa Manoa, Avondale, Auckland, for services to the Tuvalu community

Wayne Calven Martin, Kawakawa, for services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand

Ailsa Diane McGilvary (Ailsa McGilvary-Howard), Kaikōura, for services to conservation, particularly wildlife conservation

Gloria Elaine McHutchon, Edievale, Tapanui, for services to the community

Ernest Ryburn Meyer, One Tree Hill, Auckland, for services to the community and education

Maureen Stuart Meyer, One Tree Hill, Auckland, for services to the community

Reverend Canon Ihipera Waikare Morrell, St Clair, Dunedin, for services to the Māori language and community

Irene Edith Mosley, Mosgiel, for services to the community

Janet Elinor Oakley, Three Kings, Auckland, for services to the community and the arts

Yvonne Margaret O'Dowd, Carterton, for services to the community

Taulapu Oliver, JP, Islington, Blenheim, for services to the Pacific community

Glorious Marie Oxenham, Belmont, Lower Hutt, for services to the Melanesian community

Jane Painter, Kamo, Whangārei, for services to the community

Nicholas David Perrin, Wilton, Wellington, for services to historical research

Nigel Ernest Perry, Redwoodtown, Blenheim, for services to tennis and table tennis

Jan Maree Rutledge, Beach Haven, Auckland, for services to transitional housing

Sandra Maree Spier, Taihape, for services to health and the community

Alison Rosemary Stanes, Remuera, Auckland, for services to the environment

Garry Manson Taylor, Katikati, for services to the community and philanthropy

Kevin Manson Taylor, Katikati, for services to the community and philanthropy

Ingi Kulesa Sale Tusini-Rex, Clover Park, Auckland, for services to the Niue community

Brian William Vincent, Ōpunake, for services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and the community

Noeline Ann Watson, Cromwell, for services to the community

Paul Henry Wilkins, Murchison, for services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand the community

John David Thomas Williamson, Maunu, Whangārei, for services to the community

HONORARY

Jessica Wim Geertje Buddendijk, Mt Wellington, Auckland, for services to the aged care sector

Tito Daurewa, Papatoetoe, Auckland, for services to the Pacific community and Pacific rugby

Falanisesi Fusitu'a Hafoka, Pt England, Auckland, for services to the Tongan community

NEW ZEALAND DISTINGUISHED SERVICE DECORATION (DSD)

Lieutenant Colonel Anthony Dean Blythen, for services to the New Zealand Defence Force

Wing Commander Richard Francis Deihl, for services to the New Zealand Defence Force