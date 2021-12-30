New Year Honours: The full list of 2022

The 2022 New Year's Honours are out today. This year 183 people have been recognised for serving their community or a significant achievement. Here is the full list of honours:
NEW ZEALAND ORDER OF MERIT
Dames Companion (DNZM)
Lisa Marie Carrington, MNZM, Forrest Hill, Auckland, for services to canoe racing
Sophie Frances Pascoe, MNZM, St Albans, Christchurch, for services to swimming
Janet Marie Shroff, CNZM, CVO, for services to the State and the community
Knights Companion (KNZM)
Christopher Patrick Thomas Farrelly, Little Munro Bay, Whangārei, for services to health and the community
Robert Nairn Gillies, Utuhina, Rotorua, for services to Māori and war commemoration
Professor Joel Ivor Mann, CNZM, Waverley, Dunedin, for services to health
COMPANIONS (CNZM)
Peter David Broughton (Rāwiri Paratene), ONZM, St Heliers, Auckland, for services to Māori, film and theatre
David Ronald Brunsdon, Raumati Beach, Paraparaumu, for services to engineering and emergency management
Professor Philip Howard Butler, Ilam, Christchurch, for services to science, education and health
Dr Michael William Dunbier, Ilam, Christchurch, for services to agricultural science
Rodger Denis Fox, ONZM, Terrace End, Palmerston North, for services to music
Dr Michèle Margaret Hawke, Hawarden, for services to gymnastics
Professor Harlene Hayne, ONZM, Burswood, Western Australia, for services to health and wellbeing
Helen Christine Lake, Ilam, Christchurch, for services to Plunket
Dr Geoffrey Bevan Lorigan, Epsom, Auckland, for services to business and leadership development
Professor Emeritus Stuart Alan Middleton, ONZM, JP, Remuera, Auckland, for services to education
Neil Andrew Richardson, Pukete, Hamilton, for services to business and philanthropy
John David Rosser, Mt Eden, Auckland, for services to choral music
Dr Arapera Royal Tangaere, Tawa, Wellington, for services to Māori and education
Faumuina Professor Fa'afetai Sopoaga, Leith Valley, Dunedin, for services to Pacific health and tertiary education
OFFICERS (ONZM)
Tuita'alili Vaitava'e Su'a Aloese-Moe, JP, Māngere East, Auckland, for services to the Pacific community
George Chandrakumar Arulanantham, QSM, JP, Hillsborough, Auckland, for services to the community
William John Blakey, Warkworth, for services to education
Dr Linda Julia Morcombe Bryant, Wellington Central, Wellington, for services to pharmacy and health
Gaye Maree Bryham, Pakuranga Heights, Auckland, for services to sport and recreation
Alison Pauline Cadman, Island Bay, Wellington, for services to housing and the community
Emeritus Professor Ralph Paul Cooney, Kaipara Flats, Warkworth, for services to science and innovation
Prodhumun Dayaram, Arnold Valley, for services to orthopaedics
Dr Peter Francis Fennessy, Roslyn, Dunedin, for services to agricultural science and business
Deborah Louise George, Parnell, Auckland, for services to education and governance
Dr Anthony Jonathan Royce Godfrey, West End, Palmerston North, for services to disabled people, particularly blind and low-vision people
Anne Marie Te Puata Grennell, Dinsdale, Hamilton, for services to health
Bronwyn Elizabeth Hayward, Karori, Wellington, for services to people with disabilities and the arts
Richard Bond Hoskin, Birkenhead, Auckland, for services to the blind and people with low vision
Professor John David Hutton, Kelburn, Wellington, for services to women's health education
Clare Francesca Jacobs (Dr Clare Healy), Upper Riccarton, Christchurch, for services to medical forensic education
Dr Angela Jean Jury, Himatangi Beach, Foxton, for services to victims of family and sexual violence
Phillip Ross Ker, Cromwell, for services to tertiary education
Raymond Stanley Lind, Red Hill, Canberra, for services to industry training governance
John Bowden Mackintosh, Bluff Hill, Napier, for services to the legal profession
Superintendent Peter Andrew McGregor, Pāpāmoa Beach, Pāpāmoa, for services to New Zealand Police and the community
Rosemary Margaret McLeod, Newtown, Wellington, for services to journalism and television
Dr Lindsay Francis James Mildenhall, Mt Eden, Auckland, for services to neonatal intensive care and resuscitation training
Roger Holmes Miller, Waikanae Beach, Waikanae, for services to governance and the community
Dianne Mary Milne, Dobson, for services to the rural community
Ross Mitchell-Anyon, Gonville, Whanganui, for services to the arts
Professor Evan Paul Moon, West Harbour, Auckland, for services to education and historical research
Dr Christopher David Moyes, Ōhope, for services to health
Alexander Nathan, Whangārei, for services to Māori and art
Celia Mary Patrick, Devonport, Auckland, for services to tennis
Detective Superintendent Peter Dunbar Read, Redwood Valley, Richmond, for services to the New Zealand Police and the community
Peter James Simpson, Woodend, for services to education
Campbell Roy Smith, Waiaro, Coromandel, for services to the music industry
Monica Stockdale, Taradale, Napier, for services to Māori health
Jane Tehira, New Lynn, Auckland, for services to sport
Laura Gail Thompson, MNZM, Gladstone, Invercargill, for services to Paralympic cycling
James Edward Tucker, Lower Vogeltown, New Plymouth, for services to journalism
Victor Thomas Walker, Tolaga Bay, for services to the Māori community
Sina Moana Wendt, Mt Albert, Auckland, for services to governance
Malcolm Ashley Wong, Kew, Dunedin, for services to the community and New Zealand-China relations
MEMBERS (MNZM)
Farid Ahmed, Hoon Hay, Christchurch, for services to interfaith communities
Louise Ānaru-Tangira, Mangōnui, for services to education
Dr Alison Patricia Barrett, Hamilton, for services to women's health
Nigel John Floyd Borell, Manurewa East, Auckland, for services to Māori art
Anne Marie Borren, Pukerua Bay, Porirua, for services to ceramic art
Vivien Anna Bridgwater, Grey Lynn, Auckland, for services to governance and education
Jessie Chan, Rakaia, for services to dairy and agriculture
John William Cheyne, Waipukurau, for services to conservation
Moira Janet Clunie, Mt Eden, Auckland, for services to LGBTQI+ communities
Rebekah Helen Corlett, Raumati Beach, Paraparaumu, for services to education
Beverley Grier Douglas, Pauanui Beach, Pauanui, for services to netball and the community
Kevin William Evans, for services to wildlife conservation and the community
Meijia Feng, Long Bay, Auckland, for services to health and Asian communities
Dr Graeme Holt Fenton, Riverside, Whangārei, for services to Māori and rural health
Alfred Meredith Filipaina, Māngere Bridge, Auckland, for services to New Zealand Police and the community
William Eccles Fleury (Bill), Marybank, Whanganui, for services to conservation
Elizabeth Anne Goodwin, Lyall Bay, Wellington, for services to education
Gillian Margaret Gordon, Mataura, for services to musical theatre
Cheryl Anne Greer (Cheryl MacDonald), Feilding, for services to oncological nursing
Tanea Jane Heke, Miramar, Wellington, for services to the arts and Māori
Alison Maynard Henry, Whitianga, for services to conservation and the community
Melanie Lyn Hewitson, Mission Bay, Auckland, for services to governance
Dr Kathleen Gaye Irwin, Ōtaki Beach, Ōtaki, for services to Māori education
Ian James Jackson, Devonport, Auckland, for services to the plumbing industry and the community
Judith Anne Jessop, Sockburn, Christchurch, for services to lifesaving and water safety
Ian McKenzie Jordan, Blenheim, for services to the livestock industry
Anthony Rangi Kake, Pukekohe, Auckland, for services to Māori
Noel James Inglis Kay, Sandringham, Auckland, for services to surf lifesaving
Shane Patrick McManaway, Carterton, for services to agriculture and the community
James Anderson McPhee, Birkenhead, Auckland, for services to judo
Susan Mary Miller, Camborne, Wellington, for services to agricultural journalism
Marilyn Joan Moffatt, Hataitai, Wellington, for services to surf lifesaving
Dr Rose Namoori-Sinclair, Ōtaki, for services to the Kiribati community
Patrick William Newman, Tikipunga, Whangārei, for services to education
John Rutherfurd Oliver, Ōtorohanga, for services to philanthropy
Robert Mark Oliver, Morningside, Auckland, for services to the food industry and Pacific communities
Shane (Shannon) Karen Pakura, Whitby, Porirua, for services to social work
Shelley Aileen Payne, Tauranga, for services to people with intellectual disabilities
Margery Sylvia Pita, Kamo, for services to music
Helen Bernice Purcell, Kawerau, for services to public health nursing
Venkat Raman, Pakuranga, Auckland, for services to the Indian community
George Haig Reedy, Havelock North, for services to people with disabilities and the community
Namulau'ulu Taotua Leaoa Joshua James Potoa'e Robertson, Moturoa, New Plymouth, for services to the Pacific community
Dr Kenneth Robert Romeril, Te Aro, Wellington, for services to haematology
Hans Rook, Tamatea, Napier, for services to wildlife conservation
Professor Jacinta Arianna Ruru, Pūrākaunui, Port Chalmers, for services to Māori and the law
Leicester Malcolm Rutledge, Waikiwi, Invercargill, for services to rugby and the community
Rukumoana Tira Marie Schaafhausen, Karaka, Drury, for services to Māori and the community
Dr Angela Denise Sharples, Hamurana, Rotorua, for services to education
Rochana Sheward, New Lynn, Auckland, for services to the community
Gwendoline Smith, Waterview, Auckland, for services to mental health
Allan Stowers, Whitford, Auckland, for services to the Samoan community
Kolokesa Uafā Māhina-Tuai, Ōtāhuhu, Auckland, for services to cultures and the arts
Helen Muriel Tuhoro, Kawerau, for services to education
Frian Percy Wadia, New Windsor, Auckland, for services to disability and education
John Tahana Ward-Holmes, Puramāhoi, Takaka, for services to Māori and conservation
Air Commodore Darryn Robert Webb, for services to the New Zealand Defence Force
Alan Bruce Whiteman, Totara Park, Upper Hutt, for services to full-bore target rifle shooting
Michele June-Marie Whiting, Papakōwhai, Porirua, for services to education
Beryl Joan Wilcox, Invercargill, for services to the community
Dr John Douglas Wilson, Acacia Bay, Taupō, for services to health and seniors
Rosalie Myrtle Martha Wrathall, Katikati, for services to golf
William Richard Wright, Horahora, Whangārei, for services to conservation
Teremoana Yala, Takapūwāhia, Porirua, for services to the Cook Islands community
QUEEN'S SERVICE ORDER (QSO)
The Honourable Stephanie (Steve) Anne Chadwick, Glenholme, Rotorua, for services to local government and as a Member of Parliament
Kenneth James Durbin, Birkenhead, Auckland, for services to the community and youth
Margaret Ann Hartley, JP, Beach Haven, Auckland, for services to local government and the community
Lewis Vernon Sanson, NZAM, Wānaka, for services to conservation and public service
QUEEN'S SERVICE MEDAL (QSM)
Jennifer Agnew, Papanui, Christchurch, for services to historical research and the Chinese community
Trevor Gordon Agnew, Papanui, Christchurch, for services to children's literacy and historical research
Nonu 'Unga Alatini, Ōtara, Auckland, for services to the Tongan community and education
Robyn Baldwin, Watlington, Timaru, for services to seniors
Aart Brusse, Waverley, Dunedin, for services to music
David John Bullock, Leeston, for services to bowls administration
Lynley Ann Bunton, Roslyn, Dunedin, for services to education and the community
Peter Powles Caccia-Birch, Snells Beach, for services to the community
Keith Raynor Carter, Greerton, Tauranga, for services to the community
Gina Blaize Chaffey-Aupouri, Ruatōria, for services to Māori
John Lawrence Cocking, Marewa, Napier, for services to theatre and the community
Glenn Graeme Cockroft, Otatara, Invercargill, for services to traffic safety
Claire Annette Eyes, Pukekohe, for services to midwifery
Hazel Beatrice Georgantis, Hilltop, Taupō, for services to the community
Ina Mary Hansen, Wellington Central, Wellington, for services to rugby and education
William Mervyn Harris, Clinton, for services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and the community
Brenda Mary Hayes, Richmond, Christchurch, for services to theatre
David Dennis Hinman, St Albans, Christchurch, for services to tramways and heritage
Thomas Edward Howard, Kaikōura, for services to conservation, particularly wildlife conservation
Alan Wayne Kissell, Stoke, Nelson, for services to the community
Catherine Mary Knight, JP, Richmond, for services to the community
Jacinta Maria Krefft, Waikanae Beach, Waikanae, for services to youth
Jillian Meryl Lord, Strowan, Christchurch, for services to genealogy
Coral Ann Macdonald, Silverstream, Upper Hutt, for services to floristry
Alistair Donald MacDougall, Waikanae Beach, Waikanae, for services to the community
Vaisamoa Manoa, Avondale, Auckland, for services to the Tuvalu community
Wayne Calven Martin, Kawakawa, for services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand
Ailsa Diane McGilvary (Ailsa McGilvary-Howard), Kaikōura, for services to conservation, particularly wildlife conservation
Gloria Elaine McHutchon, Edievale, Tapanui, for services to the community
Ernest Ryburn Meyer, One Tree Hill, Auckland, for services to the community and education
Maureen Stuart Meyer, One Tree Hill, Auckland, for services to the community
Reverend Canon Ihipera Waikare Morrell, St Clair, Dunedin, for services to the Māori language and community
Irene Edith Mosley, Mosgiel, for services to the community
Janet Elinor Oakley, Three Kings, Auckland, for services to the community and the arts
Yvonne Margaret O'Dowd, Carterton, for services to the community
Taulapu Oliver, JP, Islington, Blenheim, for services to the Pacific community
Glorious Marie Oxenham, Belmont, Lower Hutt, for services to the Melanesian community
Jane Painter, Kamo, Whangārei, for services to the community
Nicholas David Perrin, Wilton, Wellington, for services to historical research
Nigel Ernest Perry, Redwoodtown, Blenheim, for services to tennis and table tennis
Jan Maree Rutledge, Beach Haven, Auckland, for services to transitional housing
Sandra Maree Spier, Taihape, for services to health and the community
Alison Rosemary Stanes, Remuera, Auckland, for services to the environment
Garry Manson Taylor, Katikati, for services to the community and philanthropy
Kevin Manson Taylor, Katikati, for services to the community and philanthropy
Ingi Kulesa Sale Tusini-Rex, Clover Park, Auckland, for services to the Niue community
Brian William Vincent, Ōpunake, for services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and the community
Noeline Ann Watson, Cromwell, for services to the community
Paul Henry Wilkins, Murchison, for services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand the community
John David Thomas Williamson, Maunu, Whangārei, for services to the community
HONORARY
Jessica Wim Geertje Buddendijk, Mt Wellington, Auckland, for services to the aged care sector
Tito Daurewa, Papatoetoe, Auckland, for services to the Pacific community and Pacific rugby
Falanisesi Fusitu'a Hafoka, Pt England, Auckland, for services to the Tongan community
NEW ZEALAND DISTINGUISHED SERVICE DECORATION (DSD)
Lieutenant Colonel Anthony Dean Blythen, for services to the New Zealand Defence Force
Wing Commander Richard Francis Deihl, for services to the New Zealand Defence Force