Māori cultural advisor and coordinator from Morrinsville, Te Ao Marama Maaka, receives a QSM in this year's New Year Honours, for her services to the community. Photo / Malisha Kumar

When Te Ao Marama Maaka first started school she had to pick an English name - 70 years later she has been honoured for decades of service in providing Māori cultural advice to schools.

She vividly remembers the day her Māori identity was taken away, more than seven decades ago. It was the day she was enrolled in primary school.

“The headmaster asked my father what my name was and my dad said ‘Te Ao Marama’, and he said “Oh no, we’re not going to have that. You’ll have to give her an English name”.

For the rest of her school life, Te Ao Marama faded into the background, and Maureen took centre stage. Her father named her after red-headed Irish-American film actress Maureen O’Hara, who was famous for roles as a sensible but passionate heroine. O’Hara also changed her last name from FitzSimons because it was considered a better name for a Hollywood actress.

Maaka recalls her school years as less than positive, marked by a disconnection from her Māori roots.

“There was no Māori in the school. You had to go to school and do the curriculum, but you couldn’t be yourself. You just leave your real identity at home and go to school as someone else.

Te Ao Marama Maaka from Morrinsville, vividly remembers the day her Māori identity was taken from her. Photo / Malisha Kumar

“I had good teachers but there was no connection, something was missing.”

When her own children started school, Maaka started getting involved too.

“I represent the Māori people and that’s what I’ve done since my children started school. I got involved with the schools they went to and their principals, leading guidance on Māori culture and I just kept maintaining that leadership role, especially around my kids so they knew they didn’t have to hide their identity.

“I got involved in governance and committee side of things when my first child went to a play centre. I kept joining wherever my children were schooling. I was there for them and I was there for the wider community in that sense.”

She dedicated more than 35 years to Morrinsville College, and that has earned her a Queens Service Medal for her services to the community, in this year’s New Year Honours.

She was on the Morrinsville College Board of Governors from 1987-2001 and served as chairwoman of the Whānau Support Committee for 25 years.

Her guidance, support, and leadership on Māori culture has been invaluable to the college and other local schools, and has established a connection for students to their marae and communities.

The world has evolved since her school days, and Maak has had a big role to play in her community when it comes to progress, understanding, and welcoming the culture.

“I like interacting with principals and all the kids, teaching them what the marae is about and their whakapapa. It’s great to see all the Pakeha children go home and find out what’s their pepeha, their mountain, their waka.

Kai a te Mata marae, Morrinsville, where Maaka's husband used to be a chaplain. Photo / Malisha Kumar

“After seeing them come out from learning experiences in a marae, it’s really overwhelming for me as a lot of people don’t take the time to understand the culture. Some kids did kapa haka for a barbecue at the school where families also attended and it was nice to see that the parents appreciated witnessing their children experiencing the culture.

“The culture has evolved so much and it’s so pleasing to see how many schools indulge in it by having powhiri’s at the start of a year.”

Maaka never found herself to be an outgoing person, but believes she was inspired by her late husband, Reverend Werewere Maaka, who was known as a community man. He was a chaplain and kaumatua at Wintec and helped out anyone and everyone he could, Maaka said. He passed away in 1992.

“He involved himself just like I’m doing now and that was never me. I didn’t want to interact with Pakeha, I was shy. I already started involving myself in the schools with my eldest daughter when he passed and I think it was my calling to continue.”

When it comes to receiving a Queens Service Medal, she humbly appreciates the community’s acknowledgement of her contributions.

“My involvement in the community is making people aware of who and what we are. It’s about keeping those relationships and the culture ongoing in the community.

“It just feels so heart-warming to be nominated and to know that my involvement has been worthwhile in the schools and the wider community.”

Te Ao Marama continues to be a cultural advisor and coordinator at many Morrinsville schools, while also being the president of the Morrinsville Māori Women’s Welfare League, which she says is a big passion of hers.





Malisha Kumar is a multimedia journalist based in Hamilton. She joined the Waikato Herald in 2023 after working for Radio 1XX in Whakatāne.

