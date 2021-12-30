Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

New Year Honours 2022: Whale Rider star Rāwiri Paratene honoured for 50 years of advocacy for Māori in film

3 minutes to read
With the new year comes a new list of New Zealanders whose accomplishments have been recognised with appointments to the New Zealand Order of Merit. Video / NZ Herald / Getty

With the new year comes a new list of New Zealanders whose accomplishments have been recognised with appointments to the New Zealand Order of Merit. Video / NZ Herald / Getty

NZ Herald
Rāwiri Paratene (Peter David Broughton)

Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to Māori, film and theatre

Kiwis – and the world – know him best as Koro from Whale Rider.

Now actor, director, and writer Rāwiri

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.