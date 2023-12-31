2023 has not been short of memorable events. NZ Herald video covered them all. Video / NZ Herald

Kiwis welcomed in the New Year drenched by widespread downpours, but it didn’t seem to dampen the spirits of most as they said goodbye to a year that had seen a change of Government and a heartbreaking Rugby World Cup.

From fireworks displays to music festivals and rowdy nights on the town, partygoers filled pubs and parks across the country as they counted down to 2024.

Auckland’s Sky Tower shot out over five minutes of fireworks at midnight as 500kg of pyrotechnics were launched from 200m above the city.

The fireworks display is the highest in the Southern Hemisphere shot out of three purpose-built firing sites mounted on to levels 55, 61 and 64 of the Sky Tower.

New Year's Eve at the viaduct in Auckland City during heavy rain warnings. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A live DJ, food trucks and roving performers braved the rain in Wynyard Quarter while partied at the many inner-city restaurants and bars offering cocktails, bubbles and lavish food.

But the celebrations occurred amid a downpour that disrupted festivities all across the North Island.

MetService meteorologist Alwyn Bakker said early summer weather can be quite spring-like in terms of changeable weather.

“A big frontal system has moved across the country from the southwest but we’ve had a lot of warm air coming in from the tropics that is making it active and changeable,” Bakker said.

“It’s making all of this moisture condense out and fall all over New Zealand.”

Bakker said there will be rain in Auckland but it won’t reach watch or warning levels.

“It will be regular heavy rain, a band of rain where it will be quite heavy,” he said.

“It will be regular bad.”

In Wellington, live bands took the stage at Whairepo Lagoon on the waterfront with a fireworks show lighting up the capital at midnight.

A young girl boogie-boards on floodwater at a campground in Mangawhai on New Year's Eve. Photo / Emma Simpson

It all unfolded just after MetService-issued strong wind warnings around Wellington lapsed, with the forecaster earlier cautioning gusts could damage trees, powerlines and unsecured structures throughout the day.

The Wellington City Council, however, forged on, even after about 30 flights in and out of the city’s airport faced cancellations due to the high winds.

Cantabrians gathered in Hagley Park for the Rock the Park show where a fireworks display exploded into the sky at midnight, while those in Lyttleton were treated to 70s, 80s and 90s hits at Wunderbar.

Dunedin, however, went without a fireworks display, replaced instead by a simple countdown after a comedy and music show in The Octagon in the city.

Greymouth, too, saw in the New Year without a public fireworks show after it was called off due to the weather, RNZ reported.

Tauranga, like many centres, offered an earlier fireworks display for children along with an epic show at midnight. On Saturday, the Tauranga City Council canned five community celebrations around town.

Whangamatā RSA president Geoff Marsh told RNZ the reopening of the region’s cyclone-damaged highway connecting the Coromandel’s east and west coasts had been a boon for the town.

He said traditional cuisine and Thai food was available at the Whangamatā RSA last night and the dance band The Harleys played.

In Gisborne, one business said the town wa busy with festival-goers at the iconic Rhythm and Vines festival, which was held over three days at Waiohika Estate, north-east of Gisborne city.

Sarah Scott, manager at coffee company Raglan Roast, told RNZ their two locations had been slammed with customers, and the beaches were packed as temperatures hit the high 20s.

She said it was great to see the town busy again after a tough year. They should stay busy for the rest of January as holidaymakers flock to the town following the festival, she said.

In Queenstown, hospitality group manager David Dwyer said the wind was due to die down in the afternoon, and they were expecting big numbers through their handful of venues.

He said the madness kicked off around 10pm with punters vying for a spot at Public Bar on the waterfront to watch the midnight fireworks, which was always a spectacle.

Dwyer said his team closed the doors soon after that, to give staff a well-deserved rest to kick off the new year.

Police across the country encouraged people to be sensible and look after themselves and their friends when celebrating.

Officers were out in force enforcing liquor bans across hotspots.

Liquor bans prohibit alcohol from being consumed or brought into the street or public places like beaches or parks.

It does not include alcohol being transported directly to a restaurant or a private home.

Anyone who breached a liquor ban is liable for a fine of up to $250 and may also be arrested.

Police are also promising to have a strong presence across the country.

“While they encourage people to enjoy themselves at celebrations, partygoers should be sensible and look after their mates to ensure everyone gets home safely,” police said in a statement.







