Police outside the Manurewa Southmall. Photo / Supplied

Team members at New World Southmall, Manurewa, have been offered ongoing support after rushing to help a seriously injured man who collapsed at the checkout.

The man stumbled into the store looking for help after an incident at a nearby bus stop where it is understood he was allegedly attacked.

A Foodstuffs spokesperson said some of the New World team provided first aid to the man as others quickly called an ambulance and police.

“Last evening a man, who appeared to have been stabbed, walked into New World Southmall, looking for help and collapsing at the checkout,” the spokeswoman said.

“While the team provided first aid, an ambulance, and police were called. Both arrived quickly, the ambulance took the man to hospital and the store was closed for the evening while police investigated.”













The spokeswoman said the incident was “a shocking thing to happen” and the owner of the store had been checking in on the team members who assisted the injured man.

“We’d like to extend our appreciation to the team and the emergency services who assisted.”

Police confirmed a man had been arrested over the incident, which happened just before 6pm on January 3.

“Early information is that there has been an incident at a bus stop not far from the supermarket but Police are working to establish exactly what has occurred,” police said in a statement.

A St John spokesperson said they responded to the New World incident with one ambulance, one manager and one rapid-response vehicle and treated a man in a “severe condition”.

The victim was taken to Middlemore Hospital with serious injuries.



















