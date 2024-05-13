NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi has confirmed a new date for the reopening of that State Highway 1 Brynderwyn Hills. Photo/Supplied

After a delay caused by an active slip, NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi has confirmed the road across the Brynderwyn Hills will now be reopened at the end of June.

State Highway 1, at the gateway to Northland, was expected to reopen today after what was meant to be a 10-week closure to repair the road following a slew of bad weather, including Cyclone Gabrielle.

But a slip late last month brought down a substantial amount of earth and trees, delaying works at the site.

The Transport Agency (NZTA) national manager of infrastructure delivery, Mark Kinvig, says since the two significant slips on April 26 and April 30, NZTA and its contractors have been urgently working on a solution.

“SH1 had been on track to reopen 13 May until these slips occurred. We know how difficult the highway closure is on local businesses and communities.

“Our priority has been to undertake geotechnical and safety assessments to determine the best option for stabilising the hillside and getting State Highway 1 Brynderwyn Hills open as quickly as possible,” Kinvig said.

“While our plan is to reopen at the end of June, if there is a significant amount of unexpected rain, or further instability is found, that could delay the reopening timing. However, we are committed to completing these vital recovery works as quickly as possible to ensure a safe and reliable SH1 Brynderwyn Hills for the short to medium term.”

Excavation has already started, with operators working from a platform at the top of the ridge. Removing soil from the top of the ridgeline reduces the likelihood of further slips, which will then enable safe work to be undertaken from the bottom to remove material.

Up to 55,000 cubic metres of earth will be excavated to stabilise the site where the two slips occurred at Kauri Tree Corner.

“Our team is working seven days a week, where weather allows, to get the road open,” Kinvig said.

“We are maximising the number of trucks, diggers and workers on site to ensure the soil removal is a continuous operation, utilising daylight hours, to get it clear.”

The remaining planned works, including drainage and pavement works, are on track and continue in parallel; with night works where it is safe to do so.

Kinvig said the agency had built in contingencies for poor weather, but the ground conditions remained unstable and continued to be actively monitored by staff and GPS sensors. “There is a risk of further slips until we complete the stabilisation works.”

While the closure is in place the NZTA continues to have crew monitoring the three official detour routes to ensure these are safe and as high-quality as possible. It will be doing essential repairs on these routes, Kinvig says.

“We thank everyone for their patience and remind people to drive safely when using the three detour routes to access Northland - SH12/SH14, Paparoa Oakleigh Rd and Cove Rd.”

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi’s announcement today that State Highway 1 over the Brynderwyn Hills will remain closed until the end of June is not a surprise following two significant slips late last month says National Road Carriers Association CEO Justin Tighe-Umbers.

He said road transport operators will continue to utilise the diversion routes that add between 60 to 140 kilometres to their journey. Increased costs caused by the diversions are being passed through to customers.

”This delay is another reminder of the urgency needed to replace this vulnerable section of State Highway 1,” said Tighe-Umbers.



