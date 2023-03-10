New supermarket planned for Raumati Beach

22 Raumati Rd, where a new Four Square is planned. Photo / David Haxton

22 Raumati Rd, where a new Four Square is planned. Photo / David Haxton

Plans are up underway for a new Four Square supermarket to be built in Raumati Beach.

Kāpiti Coast District Council had received a resource consent application from Jaitra and Pal Investments Limited to construct a Four Square, associated signage, parking and access at 22 Raumati Rd.

The address currently comprises a block of various tenanted businesses including Gorgeous Things, Posybloom Floral Design, Unique Aesthetics, KS Beauty Studio and GJ Accounting.

Shirish Patel, who is part of four Jaitra and Pal Investments shareholders, said he owns the current Four Square on the corner of Margaret Rd and Raumati Rd.

He forwarded Kāpiti News inquiries to the Foodstuffs media team.

Foodstuffs spokeswoman Emma Wooster said in a statement, “Raumati is a vibrant and important community and we’re grateful to have been a part of this town for a number of years.

“We’ve recently had resource consent approved for a new Four Square supermarket to be built a few doors down from the existing Four Square.

“Building a new store can be a lengthy and unpredictable process and we will keep readers updated over the coming months.”

