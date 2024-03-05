The speed limit on the Awanui Straights has been reduced from 100km/h to 80km/h as part of Waka Kotahi’s safe speed reviews. The transport agency has reduced speed limits on SH1 from Pukenui to Kaitāia.

The speed limit on the Awanui Straights has been reduced from 100km/h to 80km/h as part of Waka Kotahi’s safe speed reviews. The transport agency has reduced speed limits on SH1 from Pukenui to Kaitāia.

Speed limits have been reduced along sections of State Highway 1 between Pukenui and Kaitāia in a move the national transport agency hopes to reduce accidents and save lives on the country’s roads.

Waka Kotahi/ NZ Transport Agency has got approval from the director of Land Transport to introduce new speed limits on SH1 between the two centres, and the new limits came into effect on Monday.

The new speeds relate to five short sections of SH1 between the two centres, and include the limit on the Awanui Straights, which has been reduced from 100km/h to 80km/h. As well, the limit for the section from the straights into Kaitāia has fallen from 70km/h to 60km/h. It has also extended the 50km/h zone north of the Pak’n Save roundabout in Kaitāia, towards Awanui.

Waka Kotahi said the permanent speed limit changes include new electronic variable speed limit (VSL) signs at Waiharara School and Awanui School, which will be operating during school travel periods.

‘’We’ll be rolling out more speed limit changes on short sections of state highways across the region over the coming months to help improve efficiency and safety for all of us, so keep an eye out for the new speed limit signs and travel safely.’’

It said the speed changes focus on short sections of state highway through townships, schools and marae and involved extensive community engagement and input.

The speed limit at the entrance to Kaitāia from Awanui has been reduced from 70km to 60km/h.

And that’s not the end for Northland’s highways, with more speed limit changes coming.

‘’We want everyone who uses our roads in Northland and north Auckland to get where they’re going safely. To save lives and prevent serious injuries, we have reviewed speed limits in the region,’’ the transport agency said.

As a road controlling authority it has a responsibility to set safe and appropriate speed limits to maintain the state highway network.

Following approval from the director of Land Transport, NZTA will implement changes to speed limits on short sections of the following state highways as part of the Northland and north Auckland speed review project:

SH15 from SH1 (north of Kaikohe) to Otaika; SH14 Dargaville to Whangārei; SH1 Kawakawa to Whangārei; SH11 Kawakawa to Paihia; SH1 Whangārei to Te Hana; SH12 Ōmāpere to Kaikohe; SH12 Brynderwyn to Ōmāpere; SH10 Pakaraka to Taipa.

These speed limit changes will not affect the entire stretch of state highway and instead, changes will be targeted to short sections; through townships and close to schools and marae. Maps have been developed to show where the changes will happen and what the new speed limit will be.

NZTA will start to implement changes to sections of the approved state highways. In total, this includes 54 new permanent speed limit changes and new electronic (variable speed limit) signs across 34 schools. Changes also affect speed limits alongside seven marae.

Waka Kotahi said all decisions have been informed by detailed technical assessments to check the road environment, layout and use, and by extensive consultation with the community, iwi/hapū partners, and stakeholders to provide valuable information about how communities use roads.

The speed cuts come just over a month after Far North Mayor Moko Tepania hit out at the Minister of Transport as the council decides to lower speed limits for more than 300 local roads.

FNDC is pushing ahead with its up to $800,000 Kerikeri and Bay of Islands slower speed plans, despite Minister of Transport Simeon Brown in December announcing changes that may affect them.

Brown is removing the former Government’s mandate that councils, as local road controlling authorities (RCAs), have to bring in speed management plans - and as a consequence slower speeds - and get these to the Government by this month.

“With all due respect to the Minister of Transport, also our Minister of Local Government, he is causing kōrero across the country in council chambers as we all await his high majesty’s rules so that we can have better direction on what the heck we need to do,” said Tepania, who is also Local Government NZ’s Northland board member.

The seven sections of SH1 that have had speed reductions are:

■ From 465m north of Katavich Rd to 225m south of Camp Rd for 3.10km. Speed reduced from 100km/h - 80km/h

■ Waiharara School – from 335m north of Katavich Rd to 230m south of Katavich Rd for 0.57km. Speed from 100km/h - 80km/h and 60km/h VSL during school

■ Awanui from 20m north of Spains Rd to 300m south of Gill Rd for 1.94km. Speed from 100km/h and 50km/h - 50km/h.

■ Awanui School – from 240m north of Southey St to 60m south of Southey St for 0.30km. Speed still 50km/h but 30km/h VSL during school.

■ From 300m south of Gill Rd to 60m north of Wireless Rd for 3.99km. Speed from 100km/h - 80km/h

■ From 60m north of Wireless Rd to 220m north of North Park Drive for 0.91km. From 100km/h and 70km/h - 60km/h.

■ From 220m north of North Park Drive to 65m south of North Park Drive for 0.29km. Speed from 70km/h - 50km/h.

For more information, go to www.nzta.govt.nz/projects/northland-auckland-speed-reviews/



