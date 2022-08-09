This series will profile the people who make Christchurch tick, give a voice to the region’s diverse communities and debate how the city can best accommodate its growing number of residents while examining the issues facing the city. Video / NZ Herald

This series will profile the people who make Christchurch tick, give a voice to the region’s diverse communities and debate how the city can best accommodate its growing number of residents while examining the issues facing the city. Video / NZ Herald

More than 700 submissions have been made in the second round of consultation on the proposed $125 million Rolleston flyover plan.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency will report on the feedback within the next three months, before finalising its business case and beginning detailed design.

The first step in construction will be a Dunns Crossing Rd/Walkers Rd roundabout in 2024, as this needs to be up and running so traffic can safely cross State Highway 1 at this point before construction of the flyover begins.

Construction of the flyover itself will begin 2026 and be completed in 2028.

The first round of consultation in July and August last year drew about 980 responses.

Waka Kotahi consequently went back to the drawing board, and released the new flyover plan - this time with its bridge being straight across, rather than skewed, over State Highway 1.

Not all Jones Rd businesses are happy with the new flyover concept plan. Photo / Waka Kotahi

The more than 700 submissions this time round, received before the closing date of July 22, suggest residents have plenty to say about how Waka Kotahi can improve its new plan further.

While the new plan has found favour with many, including Selwyn Mayor Sam Broughton, it has also attracted opposition. This includes from people at the neighbouring Jones Rd businesses of Christchurch RV Centre and Drummond and Etheridge.

Christchurch RV Centre is faced with having to move, due to customer access issues which will arise from the new roading layout.

Drummond and Etheridge Rolleston branch manager Murray Chesterman said Waka Kotahi would most likely be looking to acquire land from the premises, although this had not been finalised yet.

He did not support the new flyover plan as it had a number of design flaws, including the four-lane Jones Rd with cycleway making access difficult for motorists needing to turn in and out of the business.

