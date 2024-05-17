New Ranfurly Shield makes surprise public appearance in Hawke’s Bay

Young Hastings rugby players clamber to get a hand on the Ranfurly Shield at Ron Giorgi Park, Flaxmere. Photo / Paul Taylor

A new Ranfurly Shield has made its first public appearance in front of hundreds of children at a Rippa Rugby day in Flaxmere, Hawke’s Bay.

The emergence of the third version of the Shield today came ahead of the Hawke’s Bay Magpies first defence in a new era, against King Country at the Regional Sports Park, Hastings on June 26.

The original shield was donated to the New Zealand Rugby Football Union in 1902 by former Governor General and 5th Earl of Ranfurly Sir Uchter John Mark Knox.

Made of English oak, it is arguably the most-revered trophy in New Zealand sport.

But the latest chapter of its storied history was one of its least salubrious.

The Hawke’s Bay Rugby Union (HBRU) hopes the arrival of Ranfurly Shield Mk III has ended that chapter, after the Ranfurly Shield Mk II was broken in half during the Magpies team’s post-match revelry after claiming the trophy in a 20-18 win over Wellington Lions at Sky Stadium, Wellington, on September 30.

First contested in 1904, as a challenge rugby trophy – the original shield lasted almost 120 years of shield fever before being retired.

The NZRU decided against yet-another refurbishment amid a history of legends about how it had survived numerous celebrations over the years.

The Ranfurly Shield, the newly-minted Mk III version, on display amid the Rippa Rugby players at Ron Giorgi Park, Flaxmere, early this afternoon. Photo / Paul Taylor

A replacement trophy, with a new piece of English oak, was handed over to the Wellington Lions last August.

But it lasted less than two months, and just hours after its first handover, when it was dropped at a private party during the Magpies celebrations in Napier.

The victory in the capital avenged the loss of the shield to Wellington in September 2022 and was supposed to have meant the Shield would be stored safely in the trophy cabinet for the summer.





But after the break, and a photo of the broken shield with white powder on it was circulated, it was sent back to Wellington for repairs and a NZRU investigation launched.

The investigation failed to identify the white substance and the priority became fixing the Log o’ Wood, and making it stronger.

It has come back as yet another piece of English oak, apparently stronger according to NZRU , and incorporating components of the previous models, such as the miniature shields denoting the winners over the years – including the name of Hawke’s Bay seven times.

Hawke’s Bay Rugby is now hoping to display the new shield as often as possible as it prepares for the first defence of a new era.

Today’s appearance in Hastings was historic and symbolic, as Hastings was the host of Hawke’s Bay’s first ever Ranfurly Shield defence, in 1922.

It was the first of eight defences at Nelson Park, now the site of The Warehouse and other major retailing off Karamu Rd, during a shield era of 26 consecutive wins before the shield departed in 1927.

All other Ranfurly Shield matches in Hawke’s Bay have been played at McLean Park.

However, with the stadium out of action for three months of turf maintenance, the Magpies and the union are banking on a match for the ages – from children to parents and grandparents - for the first defence, a 3pm Wednesday start on June 26.

The arrival of the new shield at Ron Giorgi Park came without prior announcement, arriving in the safe custody of HBRU staff members Adam Blake and Magpies player Jason Long and chief executive officer Jay Campbell, while also present was a genuine Flaxmere hero in new Black Ferns New Zealand women’s squad member Kahlia Awa.

Campbell said the union wanted to get the shield “out there” around Hawke’s Bay as often as possible before the first defence, taking it to rugby days, schools and other events.

“We are really proud being the holder of the Ranfurly Shield,” he said.

“It’s exciting to get the shield back into the community where it belongs, and there will be a number of events at which the shield will be front and centre.”