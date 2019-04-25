New Plymouth house fire spreads to two other properties

Five fire engines were sent to fight the blaze.

Three houses have been damaged in New Plymouth after a house fire spread to two other properties.

Fire and Emergency received several calls about the blaze in Rata St in Upper Vogeltown just after 2am.

Shift manager Belinda Beets said two fire appliances were initially sent but three more were soon needed.

She said at this stage there were no reports of any injuries.

Beets said one fire engine is still at the incident.

A fire investigator was expected to arrive to help determine the cause.