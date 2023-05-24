An artist's impression of the Pāpāmoa shared pathway. Image / Tauranga City Council

24 May, 2023 02:38 AM 2 mins to read

An artist's impression of the Pāpāmoa shared pathway. Image / Tauranga City Council

Construction has started on a new shared coastal pathway in Pāpāmoa that Tauranga City Council says will make walking and cycling safer while protecting sand dunes.

The council said it had committed funding to stage one of the coastal reserve pathway, which will run alongside Pāpāmoa Beach Rd between Pāpāmoa Domain and the Parton Rd Beach access.

Stage two, which will continue on to Taylor Reserve, was subject to funding, the council said on its website.

A council statement said the three-kilometre pathway will be asphalted, 3.5-metres wide and have six rest areas with seats - two with ocean views.

The reserve area opposite Parton Rd would get new public toilets, a drinking fountain, showers and seating.

The pathway will have signage sharing the stories and history of mana whenua.

Two larger ‘activity hub’ open spaces were proposed with further spots for picnics and food trucks, the council website said.

Ground planting with native dune species will be included in the construction to support the restoration of the dunes.

An artist's impression of the Pāpāmoa shared pathway. Image / Tauranga City Council

“This will not only support the ecology of the dunes, but also encourage the public to use existing formal paths through the dunes and discourage the creation of new paths,” the council said.

HEB Construction was awarded the contract, and construction of stage one was due to have started on Monday with an estimated completion date of September 2023.

The Bay of Plenty Times has asked the council for cost information about the pathway.

Stage one features:

A pathway between Pāpāmoa Domain and Parton Rd Beach access.

New public toilets in the open space area (activity hub) opposite Parton Rd, plus a drinking fountain and seating.

Pedestrian crossing points on Pāpāmoa Beach Rd near Douglas Pl, Alexander Pl and Grant Pl.

Signage telling some of the history of the area.

Stage two features: