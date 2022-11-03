New New Zealand: Rebuilding Better - can we create a fairer, more prosperous nation?

The New New Zealand: Rebuilding Better is a major new series from the NZ Herald and NZME which, as we emerge from the shadow of the pandemic and start to rebuild, seeks to examine past mistakes and help lay a pathway for a fairer and more prosperous Aotearoa. Video / NZ Herald

The New New Zealand: Rebuilding Better is a major new series from the NZ Herald and NZME that will examine how Aotearoa can rebuild economically and socially.

Can we emerge from the shadow of the Covid-19 pandemic as a fairer, more prosperous and more sustainable nation?

The project will focus on a series of themes – starting with the Economy before moving on to Health, Social Division, Crime, National Identity, Education and more.

Along the way, we will look at these issues through the lenses of Climate and Equality to ensure plans are sustainable and support all communities.

The project will include video, polls, podcasts, data analysis, interactive features and stories from across our network of publications and radio stations. Coverage will continue into 2023, leading into what shapes to be one of New Zealand’s most pivotal elections.

The New New Zealand will use data and visualisations to tell the story of how Covid has altered our lives and then focus on solutions: What jobs do we need in the future? How do we bridge the wealth divide? What people with what skills do we want to bring into New Zealand? How do we protect our climate?

We also want to hear from you.

The New New Zealand will be running a series of polls, focus groups, and live Q&As to take the pulse of the nation.

“This is an ambitious project for NZME. We want to create a space for constructive debate – and to go beyond traditional political divides in search of common ground,” NZME head of journalism planning David Rowe said.

“The disruption caused by the pandemic has given us a chance to think about the New Zealand we want - for ourselves and future generations.”

Our first NZ Herald poll shows that the most pressing issue for Kiwis right now is the cost of living. We’re focusing on the Economy as our first theme, with three weeks of content, but it’s over to you what we look at next.

Using the poll beneath, tell us what you think we should examine as our second theme.

You can explore the New New Zealand using these interactive buttons, and you can find all the stories and multimedia stories here.