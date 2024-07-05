In the meantime, the MTG Foundation is busy fundraising for the final amount needed to complete the project.

Hopefully, by now most people have seen an image of the building exterior, with beautiful huia feathers creating a cloak of protection around the “dark house” portion of the building where the collection will be safely stored.

As part of this fundraising, we are seeking support from the community, and the feathers of the building cloak form the basis of this. Donations large and small will be most appreciated.

Couples, individuals, families or businesses able to donate $10,000 will be acknowledged by having their names engraved on one of the feathers. There could also be people who work together to raise $10,000, such as a book club, an extended family, a marae, etc.

For others who would like to help with this legacy project, protecting over 90,000 objects for future generations, there is a Givealittle page https://givealittle.co.nz/cause/feathers-for-hawkes-bay. Whatever way you are able to help, the foundation would love to hear from you http://www.feathersforhb.co.nz, and would be incredibly grateful for any support received.

Once up and running, this new facility will provide secure, long-term protection for the collection we care for on behalf of the Te Matau-a-Māui/Hawke’s Bay community.

It will allow for growth and provide better collection access. Importantly, based on regular user feedback, it will provide a dedicated space for researchers who need peace and quiet to access and work with the collection.

There will be a multi-purpose area where items can be laid out for visitors who want to see a specific section of the collection, such as taonga, embroidery, ceramics and artworks. The new building will be a complete transformation from the current storage, as well as a huge improvement for both visitors and staff.

Best laid plans of mice and men, I hope to base myself there one day a week. Having the Hawke's Bay Museum's Trust collection in the heart of Hastings will allow us to work closer with the Heretaunga community and operate more regionally - an opportunity we're really excited about.
















