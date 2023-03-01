Police move in and detain a group of men on Stewart Rd in Mt Albert. Video / Supplied

Police move in and detain a group of men on Stewart Rd in Mt Albert. Video / Supplied

Dramatic video has emerged of a major armed police operation in the central Auckland suburb of Mt Albert on Wednesday, showing officers swarming an unfinished apartment block after an earlier violent incident in neighbouring New Lynn.

Police descended on Range View and Stewart Rds yesterday after one man was left in critical condition following the broad daylight incident at the Gull service station near the intersection of Clark St and Portage Rd.

The Eagle helicopter buzzed the area for hours after a wail of sirens first alerted residents to the unfolding drama at the busy junction.

One Mt Albert resident told the Herald that police had focused their attention on a property on Stewart Rd before the manhunt dramatically shifted to a construction site on neighbouring Range View Road, armed plainclothes and uniformed police advancing on an unfinished apartment building with guns drawn.

The manhunt dramatically shifted to the unfinished apartments after police attention was earlier focused on a nearby property. Photo / Supplied

Video shows police moving as a unit, with officers keeping their sights trained on the building’s upper floors as their colleagues, including a canine unit, entered through the ground floor.

Some officers carried rifles and at least one, who appeared to be leading the procession at one stage, was seen carrying a Taser.

Armed police at the unfinished apartment building on Thursday. Photo / Supplied

The witness told the Herald he had to reassure a single mother who lives nearby and was “terrified” by the armed response.

Police were back at the scene on Thursday morning, forensic officers concentrating on the Stewart Rd property.

Police at the Stewart Road address on Thursday morning. Photo / NZME

A 21-year-old man is due to appear in court in relation to the incident.

Court documents show the man, who is listed as living at a Mt Albert property, is charged with carrying a rifle and wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

He faces a maximum penalty of 14 years in prison if convicted.

Two other people arrested yesterday have since been released without charges, police said.











