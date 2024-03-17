An artist's impression of what new parklets on Guyton St in Whanganui will look like.

A new look for Guyton Street has been revealed with work set to begin on the final stages of its revitalisation this month.

The new streetscape will feature parklet areas on each block, built around the recently installed raised platforms.

The parklets will include wooden planter boxes and seating made from recycled Whanganui port timber – as well as new cycle racks.

The plantings will focus on hardy, native species that are well suited to the conditions on the street.

Whanganui Deputy Mayor Helen Craig, who chairs the Town Centre Regeneration Committee, said she was delighted with the way the new features tie in with built heritage along the street.

“Throughout the streets for people co-design sessions, the community voiced a desire to see new life breathed into this historic Whanganui street to make it a greener, more vibrant, and more inviting destination.

“I think this design achieves that in a way that is sympathetic to the surrounding heritage values and the needs of the local businesses along Guyton St.”

Craig said she was excited by the art that will soon adorn the street.

“Near the new parklet, vibrant artworks will be displayed in bespoke light boxes – acting as open air galleries showcasing local artists.

“The works will be refreshed with new works on an ongoing basis. What’s more, designs by talented mana whenua artists from Te Rūnanga o Tupoho and Kaitoi o Tamaupoko will be displayed alongside heritage photography to transform the windows of untenanted shops into spaces for captivating visual storytelling.”

Whanganui and Partners’ strategic lead for creative industries, Emma Bugden, said having indigenous art and design play a key role in the project reflected Whanganui’s status as a Unesco City of Design.

“Projects like this, which elevate the principles of indigenous design are integral to our recognition as a city of design,” she said.

“The design work and art that will be on display on Guyton St will enable Whanganui’s unique stories to be told in an engaging, creative way that can be a source of both inspiration and education.”

The Guyton St revitalisation project is 90 per cent funded by NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi through its streets for people funding programme.

The programme encourages councils to work with their local communities to trial streetscape improvements, enhance safety for pedestrians and cyclists, and make streets more inviting, people-friendly spaces to visit.















