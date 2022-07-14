Dave Edwards on the veranda of Kāpiti Community Foodbank's soon-to-be completed new home. Photo / David Haxton

Dave Edwards on the veranda of Kāpiti Community Foodbank's soon-to-be completed new home. Photo / David Haxton

Kāpiti Community Foodbank is hoping to be operating from its new home later next month.

"We have to be in here and operating from about August 24," foodbank chairman David Edwards said.

There has been a hive of activity, by a volunteer army spearheaded by MenzShed Kāpiti as well as sub-contractors, to transform a former classroom into a purpose-built foodbank.

"It's all coming together."

Staff are getting excited about relocating from their makeshift office in the old Co-Operative Bank building in Rimu Rd, to their new home in Hinemoa St, beside Coasters Musical Theatre, Paraparaumu, where the foodbank has secured a 10-year lease on a slice of land.

The new foodbank premises will provide ample space for volunteers to meet with clients, assemble parcels, and securely store food and other essential items.

It also includes an office, meeting room, toilet facilities and outside covered decking.

The foodbank's building fund appeal started more than a year ago when the project was estimated to cost $150,000 but the final cost is now looking like $350,000.

"It's been a long road, with increased costs, a shortage of building materials, weather delays and additional compliance requirements pushing expenses through the roof.

"That is why we need one last financial push to help get us over the line.

"We think we're about $14,000 short but that's manageable.

"We've got a way of handling it if we have to."

Throughout the project, the foodbank has received overwhelming support from MenzShed Kāpiti, local businesses, service clubs, and churches plus an endless supply of willing volunteers.

MenzShed Kāpiti trio Cliff Daly, left, Noel Turchie and Trevor McIntyre hard at work. Photo / David Haxton

In addition to generous cash donations from Coastlands, Rotary and Lions clubs, Kāpiti Coast District Council, substantial grants from the Lotteries Commission and the Nikau Foundation were secured.

"We are all so grateful to everyone who has been involved so far.

"Every dollar, discount, or service donated is appreciated.

"We couldn't have achieved this alone."

Edwards gave an example of recent goodwill.

"Sue Porch, from Porch Plastering and Painting, walked in here and said 'it will take us three days to do this – we'll do it for nothing'.

"All the gib has to be plastered, and brought up to painting quality, and then they'll come back and paint it all for us."

Edwards said the effort by so many people had been above and beyond.

"Not only have we built a facility, but we've also built an asset for the foodbank, and we can pick it up and move it somewhere else if we have to in 10 years' time.

"Hopefully not though and we do have an extension clause in our lease."

Foodbank manager Kerry Lovell said, "I know the volunteers are excited and I'm pleased that we'll soon be able to deliver a service without worrying about another move."

The opening will be a major milestone for the foodbank, which dates back to 1999, and its dedicated supporters, who have endured despite lockdowns, increased demand and relocating twice for reasons beyond their control.

The new home will give the charity a stable, safe, and secure environment with which to help the community.

To help the Kāpiti Community Foodbank get over the financial finish line you can donate online by visiting their website www.thekapitifoodbank.co.nz or by calling into their temporary office at 134 Rimu Rd, Paraparaumu.

Bank account name: Foodbank Building Fund Appeal

Bank account: 12-3157-0048639-50

All donations over $5 are tax-deductible, so if you require a receipt or to share photos, email foodbankkapiti@gmail.com