Woolworths New Zealand head of franchise Tim Cartwright with Huntly FreshChoice owners Katherine and Stu Martelli and son Hudson.

Huntly supermarket shoppers have a new place to shop with the opening of FreshChoice at 107 Main Street.

Huntly FreshChoice owner Katherine Martelli said she was looking forward to getting to know her customers.

“I love retail because it’s all about your customers. The team and I are absolutely committed to offer Huntly shoppers a great experience combined with top-tier choice and products and delivered with helpful and friendly service. It’s what retail thrives on.

“I have a great local team of 15 who will help me achieve this for our community. We will offer them an innovative shopping experience that blends the best of fresh with local.”

Woolworths New Zealand, the parent company of Countdown and Woolworths supermarkets, operates as the franchiser of 72 independent supermarkets - a mix of SuperFresh and FreshChoice - which will soon be under the unified FreshChoice banner.

Head of franchise Tim Cartwright said there were 45 well-established FreshChoice stores, and work was ongoing to convert the remaining 27 SuperValue stores into FreshChoice stores.

“With an ambitious network expansion plan, we plan to expand our FreshChoice supermarket chain to 200 stores by 2024, ensuring greater convenience and choice for shoppers,” Cartwright said.

“I welcome Katherine to the team and look forward to supporting her and the team to offer the best available to the shoppers of Huntly.”

