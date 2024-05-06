TRG Imaging staff with the state-of-the-art MRI machine in Kensington. A similar high-tech machine will soon be available in Kerikeri.

A new high-tech medical hub in the Far North will provide access to radiology and specialist consultants and reduce travel times and expenses for residents who would otherwise have to drive to Whangārei.

The medical hub, located at 1381 SH10 Kerikeri near the main Kerikeri Rd roundabout, will include an expanded TRG Imaging clinic with new services such as MRI and CT scans, steroid injections and specialist consulting, and is to open on May 27.

It also includes Northland’s first dental hygiene clinic, The Smile Clinic, set to open on July 12 in a separate building.

The development is on top of another proposed medical centre on SH10 next to Redwoods Garden Centre and Cafe which includes a chemist, cafe, retail area, and related services such as specialists and medical testing.

TRG Imaging - which is in the process of rebranding to Canopy Imaging - said its first building, called Te Mauora, will open with new X-ray and ultrasound services and a high-tech 1.5T MRI machine.

A second building currently under construction will be either adjacent to it or connected via a covered walkway and have further imaging equipment and consulting rooms for specialists.

“Our staff will be moving from the current Hobson St clinic with a number of new key appointments to facilitate our new services and support our expansion,” Canopy Imaging Group general manager Toni Sinclair said.

“[This will mean] reduced travel for residents in Kerikeri and the Far North to access radiology and specialist consultants.

“The latest in diagnostic imaging and radiology scanning ... will support better health outcomes for communities in the Far North.”

There is also a third building being constructed on the SH10 site for The Smile Clinic.

The Northern Advocate reported problems with a shortage of hygienists and physiotherapists last October, which has been getting worse since the Covid-19 pandmeic.

Getting a hygienist appointment is near-impossible in Kerikeri, the issue exacerbated by the closure of an entire dental practice last year which put pressure on existing dentists.

The new hygienist clinic will offer dental hygiene, air abrasion, teeth whitening, stain removal and mouth guards.

The Smile Clinic’s Jessica Korach, a trained oral health therapist and dental hygienist in Whangārei for 15 years, said the move is “pretty exciting”.

While initially she will be the only hygienist, she plans to have up to four staff within two years.

“I can’t wait,” Korach said.

“It’s been something I’ve been working on in the background for a little while now.

“It’s pretty exciting. I’m getting lots of support and all the local dental practices are behind me.”

Last June, a state-of-the-art MRI machine was installed at the TRG Imaging Kensington clinic, providing faster scan times and better-quality images for patients.

