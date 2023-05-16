New coach for Hawke’s Bay Tui rugby team

The Hawke's Bay Tui after winning a semifinal in Napier last year, on the way to claiming the Farah Palmer Cup championship division title. They have a new coach for their Premier title bid this season. Photo / NZME

The Hawke’s Bay Tui women’s rugby team will have a new head coach for its return the NPC’s top level to challenge for the Farah Palmer Cup premiership this year.

The job goes to Sione Cherrington-Kite, who was assistant to head coach Blair Cross when the Big Barrel Tui won the second division last year, including promotion to the top grade.

Cross, a former Taradale men’s Premier coach, is stepping down after three years as coach of the Tui.

Cherrington-Kite was coach of Hastings Rugby and Sports when the club won the Maddison Trophy men’s Hawke’s Bay Premier championship in 2020, and says: “I am grateful for the opportunity to be part of the women’s game again this year and I’m excited for the huge challenge that awaits us in this year’s Farah Palmer Cup.

“It was fantastic to see everything come together in 2022 and for the team to play an exciting brand of rugby, ultimately exceeding all expectations by winning the FPC Championship and deservedly being nominated for the New Zealand Rugby Women’s Team of the Year,” Cross said.

“After three years leading the Tui programme, it’s time for me to look for some new challenges and opportunities, but I’m delighted to hear that Sione will take the step up into the head coach role.

“Sione played a pivotal role in the team’s performance in 2022 and I’m looking forward to seeing the team continue to flourish under his guidance and leadership,” he said.

“He has a great relationship with the players and will no doubt be able to continue to drive the growth of the women’s game in Hawke’s Bay.”

Cross, the new coach and HBRU Academy manager and representative rugby manager Ellery Wilson are confident the Tui will continue to improve and cause some surprises in the premiership, which the Tui open with a home match against Auckland Storm in Hastings on July 15.

“Knowing Sione was a big contributor in last year’s success, the Tui will be in great hands with someone who is both passionate and has the skills to grow the Tui, and women’s rugby even further,” Wilson said.

Also coming on to the management team is Sharlena Maui, as team manager and scrum coach. Maui, who is informally known by all as Shar, has been involved with the team for the past two seasons after having a long involvement with the Hawke’'s Bay Under 18 Girls side.

She replaces MJ Durkin, who is moving to a campaign manager role to focus on women’s high-performance group and the women’s academy.



