New Christchurch motorway set to open next week

The motorway has been built at a cost of $290 million. Photo / Supplied

Vehicles will be able to travel on Christchurch's new $290 million motorway from next Monday.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is set to partially open the 10km stretch of the Christchurch Northern Corridor to help bed in the chip seal surface before opening all four lanes of the motorway and the adjoining shared path in mid-December.

From November 30 to December 11, one traffic lane in each direction will be open.

Northbound traffic can choose the CNC as an option between 7am and 4pm, southbound traffic can use the CNC between 10am and 6pm.

Due to the loose gravel, a temporary 50km/h speed limit will be in place.

Depending on the road condition, this may be increased to 70km/h.

The lanes will shift during the day so all four lanes are used.

On December 12, 2pm-6pm, NZTA is planning an open day, where people can walk or cycle the motorway.

After the open day, the motorway will be closed to allow the finishing touches to be put on it ahead of its full opening on December 17.

The CNC extends the Northern Motorway through to QEII Drive and Cranford St and is designed to make travel times in and out of Christchurch shorter.

It has been built at a cost of $290 million.