New 'breathable' uniforms to help Hawke's Bay Hospital nurses through hot week

Hawke's Bay Hospital have no air conditioning in their wards. Photo / Warren Buckland

New "breathable" uniforms will help Hawke's Bay Hospital nurses through a week in which 34 degrees Celsius is forecast.

A week of scorching temperatures with light winds has arrived, and is set to test the innovations Hawke's Bay District Health Board has brought in to provide relief in its non-air-conditioned wards.

Wednesday is now likely to reach 34C in both Napier and Hastings, according to a MetService meteorologist, and Thursday could be almost as hot again.

Hawke's Bay District Health Board executive director of financial services Carriann Hall said air-conditioning is on the DHB's infrastructure building plan, but no date has been set.

"The DHB acknowledges the wards get very hot in the summer, which is unpleasant for both patients and staff," she said.

"However, the age of the building makes installing air-conditioning difficult and expensive. Prior estimates of the cost to install air-conditioning in the ward block were $7 million."

Ward temperatures pushed 30C for more than a week in February 2020, sparking calls from unions and even patients that conditions at the hospital were unsafe.

Hawke's Bay DHB documents released to RNZ under the Official Information Act showed it spent roughly $12,000 in the 12 months to February 2020 on fans and iceblocks.

Shade on a hot summer's day at the Hawke's Bay Regional Sports Park in Hastings. Photo / Paul Taylor

Hall said the DHB has recently installed window tinting on all of the north facing windows of the ward block to help reduce temperatures in the building in summer.

"Fans are also available for every patient area to help with air flow and nurses now also have available new uniforms made of lightweight breathable fabric," she said.

Hall added the DHB facilities team has "worked closely with staff to take action to address heat in the wards of Hawke's Bay Hospital."

MetService meteorologist Tahlia Crabtree said although the week's high temperatures can't be officially classed as a heatwave it's definitely going to be very hot.

"Wednesday and Thursday is when the temperatures will be the hottest days with highs of 34 for Hastings on Wednesday and 33C on Thursday," she said.

Napier will reach 34C on Wednesday and 32C on Thursday, Waipukurau and Wairoa will experience similar temperatures.

With rainfall still below average for the month of January, according to MetService, a Napier City Council spokeswoman said they are closely monitoring water production.

She said they have no current concern at present, but the area is currently in Level 2 water restrictions with reduced watering, sprinkler and hose restrictions.

"If our water production goes above 80% of our capacity for three consecutive days and the long term forecast is for dry, hot weather then we will be forced to move to level three restrictions," she said.

"We encourage the community to use water wisely and stick to the current level two restrictions."

This means using sprinklers and hoses on alternate days only for Napier - even numbered houses on even days of the month and odd numbered houses on odd days of the month.



After a hot week, meteorologist Crabtree added temperatures will cool by the weekend.

"There will be a noticeable drop in temperature." She said. "There'll be a cold change come through and might be some showers but nothing substantial."