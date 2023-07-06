Auckland Korean Society president Philip Hong. Photo / Michael Craig

New Auckland Korean Society president Philip Hong wants to focus on “reuniting the community” following a recent Employment Relations Authority ruling that found two of its staff were wrongfully dismissed.

Elliot Park and Myunghee Jeon were employees of The Korean Society of Auckland under a previous president, and claimed they were forced to resign from their jobs.

Park was the society’s assistant manager from June 5 2018 to December 5 2019, and Jeon was its database administrator from February 1 2019 until she resigned also on December 5.

They claimed that their resignations were forced, which constituted unjustified dismissals but the KSA denied any wrongdoing.

However the ERA found the pair were unjustifiably dismissed and ordered KSA to pay one month’s salary as lost wages and $10,000 as compensation to Park, and two months salary and $15,000 to Jeon.

During their employment, Park and Jeon said the society posted comments about them online as being a burden after some KSA financial documents, including employment agreements, went missing.

The society then put up an advertisement seeking a volunteer worker and a director told them to take all their cards and keys and leave the office.

Events by the Korean Society will be used as a way to let non-Koreans experience and learn about the culture. Photo / Babiche Martens

They were also ordered to take three weeks’ leave, and their pay was stopped.

When Park returned to work after his leave, he found that he had been locked out.

They received a message a few weeks later saying they could return to work, but they had to work upstairs and not in their normal workspace.

They were told also that they had to use their own computers, when they had previously been supplied.

Both resigned on December 5 and because of the stress and anxiety due to what happened, Park needed the assistance of a psychologist.

Park said he felt a sense of shame and also felt that the Korean community was talking about him and Jeon. He could not sleep and was always tired.

Jeon, who was on a work visa, had an employment agreement for a minimum of 30 hours per week of work and a monthly salary of $3640.

But without discussion, Jeon received a notice of suspension following an allegation that she had committed misconduct by assaulting a volunteer worker.

Auckland Korean Society president Philip Hong said his focus will be to get the community engaged with the KSA again. Photo / Michael Craig

The ERA found that no proper investigation had been carried out or any disciplinary process undertaken. It also said there was no basis for KSA to conclude that Jeon was guilty of any serious misconduct.

“Instead of being open and transparent, KSA did not inform Ms Jeon of its views but reacted by sending her and Mr Park on leave,” wrote ERA member Geoff O’Sullivan.

“Neither was paid until after they resigned...it was entirely foreseeable that under these circumstances, Jeon would leave her employment.”

O’Sullivan ruled both were unjustifiably dismissed and said the effect on Jeon had been “significant.

“She said she was stressed, depressed and anxious and felt betrayed. She was suffering from insomnia and shame,” he wrote.

“She said in evidence she had to take medication and needed weekly counselling sessions for at least a six-month period.”

Hong did not want to comment further as he said the matter happened under the watch of previous society presidents, except that the KSA had paid Park and Jeon what the ERA ordered.

“My priority now is to focus on the future and how to reunite the community, and to get them engaged with KSA again,” said Hong, who started his four-year term on July 1.

He said his new board members were younger, aged between 36 and 48, and hoped they would provide renewed energy and attract younger members.

There are more than 25,000 Koreans living in Auckland, but just about 800 to 900 were engaged with the KSA, he said.

Hong said the society will organise activities that collaborate and engage other New Zealand communities and not just Koreans.

“We will use our events and activities as opportunities to let others experience and learn about our Korean culture,” he said.

“New Zealand is a multicultural society, and we need to celebrate that.”

Lincoln Tan specialises in covering stories around diversity and immigration. He’s been a journalist at the Herald since 2006.







