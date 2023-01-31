‘Never seen as much’: Branches, debris cover beaches near Napier

Branches and debris washed up along the Haumoana coastline, south of Napier, on Wednesday. Photo / Warren Buckland

Significant amounts of debris and branches are coating beaches near Napier, as the effects of a wild end to January continue to wash in with the tide.

The Haumoana coastline was covered in driftwood and debris on Wednesday morning with one resident stating “I’ve never seen as much along the beach”.

Hawke’s Bay Regional Council has warned people to take extra care on the water around Napier after increased debris was also spotted floating close to the Ahuriri shoreline “including whole trees and slash logs”.

Haumoana resident Keith Newman said he had been living along the coastline since 2009 and had not seen anything like it in terms of the amount of debris.

Swimmers, boaties and surfers are being asked to take extra care in the water. Photo / Warren Buckland

“It has been building up over the last week really,” he said.

“I’ve never seen as much along the beach in the whole time I have been here.”

He said he suspected the weather bomb which had impacted large parts of the country in the past week had likely resulted in branches and debris being washed down rivers and into the ocean.

He said it was a “bit of a mess” at present but would, if historical shoreline trends continued, wash away in the coming weeks.

More driftwood and debris at Haumoana. Photo / Warren Buckland

Hawke’s Bay Regional Council shared a video on social media on Tuesday showing some of the increased debris at Ahuriri not far from the Napier inner harbour.

“Boaties, swimmers and surfers beware,” the post read.

“Our Harbourmaster team were out this morning and were concerned how much debris is floating around at the entrance to the Inner Harbour and along Hardinge Road - including whole trees and slash logs.

“If you’re out in the water please take care.”

Last week, a boy was killed after being hit by a floating log on a Gisborne beach.

January was officially the wettest January on record at the Hawke’s Bay Airport weather station in Napier, which has rainfall data going back to 1937.

A total of 265.2mm of rainfall was recorded for the month.