Once a week Ward works with a group of Te Awamutu’s homeschooled students, delivering a physical education programme, so he enlisted the help of the students to trial Nerf Wars at this week’s session.

Judging by the enthusiasm and laughter, it was a success.

Budd said kids love Nerf guns, now they can team up with their mates in a proper competition to win territory off their opponents.

He said it is a game of strategy and speed - but most of all it is fun.

It didn’t take long for the adults supervising the “war” to join in - Ward showing he watches a few too many action films when he brought out his backwards, no-look, over-the-shoulder, running away shot - which missed.

Budd said Bow Tag NZ has invested in extra inflatables so he can set out a terrain and to provide cover for players, a swag of Nerf guns and thousands of bullets.

The raid is on as students try out 'Nerf Wars'. Photo / Dean Taylor

Participants can use supplied guns, or bring their favourite.

Teams work together to try to steal the flag from the opposition and return it to their base. Anyone shot has to return to base for 30 seconds before re-entering the fray.

Budd said he has taken a chance investing in the Nerf equipment and extra inflatables, and hiring Te Awamutu Sports, but interest is growing.

Nerf Wars are booked for two days on the holidays - Friday, July 12 and Friday, July 19 - from 10am until 2pm.

Age groups are 5-10 years and open, so older brothers and sisters or parents can take part.

There is a cost of $10 per half-hour session and each session will be a minimum of 10 players and a maximum of 20.

Safety glasses and bullets are provided, and guns are available.

Bookings are preferred, although walk-ins are fine if space permits.

To book go to tinyurl.com/Nerfbattles.

