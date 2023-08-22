Police in Nelson are keen to paint a wider picture of what took place outside the school.

Police have asked the public to help provide information about an assault that occurred outside a Nelson intermediate school.

In a statement, police said they were called to the school on Nayland Rd yesterday afternoon around 3pm. Those involved are currently talking to police.

However, the Nelson police are keen to paint a wider picture of what took place.

“Police are confident that those involved will be held accountable and rely on information from the public in these instances,” a spokesperson said.

“It would now be helpful for Police to speak with any members of the public who were in the area and saw the incident.”

Those with information can contact police via 105, either online or by phone and quote the file number 230822/1005.