Ten checkpoints were set up by Tasman police over the course of last week. Photo / Duncan Brown

A police operation in Nelson targeting drink-driving caught 16 people red-handed and saw some arrested.

Ten checkpoints were set up by Tasman police over the course of last week, just over 1000 vehicles were stopped as breath tests were conducted.

Of the 16 arrested, one blew the test and was found to be almost three times over the limit.

Another two people blew more than twice the limit; the three drivers were taken into custody and will appear in Nelson District Court in due course.

Two other people were found behind the wheel with suspended and disqualified licenses - they had their vehicles impounded.

Tasman’s Road Policing Manager, Hamish Chapman, called the outcome of the operation disappointing given the number of intoxicated commuters.

“Sixteen people were stopped from drink driving, but that is sixteen people too many,” he said.

“Drink driving creates unacceptable risks for everyone on the road, which could result in serious injury or death. Road safety belongs to everyone, and we refuse to accept that death and injury is the price we all pay for using our roads.”

Police advice for anybody planning to drink while out is to organise a sober driver or catch a taxi home.

Chapman also warned the public not to use their phone while driving, to wear a seatbelt at all times and not to drive on a suspended or disqualified license.

“Those found to be driving with excess breath alcohol, or driving without a license will face further enforcement action as a result.”

