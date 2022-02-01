The Nelson Police Station from where Sebastian Lang took a marker pen, and used it to tag police property. Photo / Tracy Neal

A Nelson man's claim that nabbing a police marker pen, and scrawling an insult on a police car was a bit of drunken fun has failed to impress a judge.

Digger operator and road construction worker Sebastion Reginald Lang admitted a wilful damage charge in the Nelson District Court today, after writing FTP (for F*** the Police) on a police car on January 27, using a black marker pen.

Lang had been held in police cells on an excess breath alcohol matter, and during his release early the next morning he took a police marker pen and wrote his feelings on police property, including the car.

Through his lawyer, Lang said he was drunk, and angry at the police, who the court heard had managed to remove the markings with a "bit of elbow grease".

Judge Jo Rielly invited Lang to explain what he was aiming to achieve.

"It was just a joke and I'm a cheeky person when drunk," Lang said. He was also asked what the acronym meant.

Judge Rielly noted Lang's previous appearances, including previous hostilities to the police.

"When you've been drinking your attitude to the police is less than desirable but you are hard-working and you regret what you did," she said.

Lang was ordered to come up for sentence if called upon in May, if he failed to pay $500 to a community charity of his choice, and if he failed to write an apology to the police.

Judge Rielly said he would be discharged without convinction if he followed orders, but failing to do so would result in a tougher penalty.