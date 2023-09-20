Nelson Hospital. Photo / Tracy Neal

Nelson Hospital went into lockdown after a man told security staff outside a nearby courthouse that he had a gun.

A police spokeswoman said a man indicated to security staff outside the Nelson District Court that he had a firearm about 1pm.

“The man left the area in a vehicle, which Police located on Franklyn Street, Nelson South near Nelson Hospital at around 1.15pm.

“Police advised Nelson Hospital to lockdown until the incident could be resolved.”

Shortly after three people were taken into custody and are “assisting police with inquiries,” the spokeswoman said.

“There is not thought to be any ongoing safety concerns for the public, Nelson Hospital has come out of lockdown.”

No firearm had been found, and inquiries were ongoing the spokeswoman said.

