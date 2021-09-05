Neighbours of Isis-inspired terrorist recall previous moments which seemed 'strange'

Police at the Glen Eden mosque on Waikaukau Rd after the stabbing of six people in a terrorist attack at the New Lynn Countdown. Photo / Alex Burton

A man who lived next to the Isis-inspired terrorist has described the moments his Glen Eden house was police raided two years ago.

The man - who had lived in the neighbourhood for 17 years - said neighbours became suspicious of the property after police raided it about two years ago in early hours of the morning.

"We knew there was something going on but we never thought it would be this bad, we should have been protected."

He described the area as "the worst road in Auckland".

He said he was frustrated to learn the killer was living next door to a Rock Climbing centre, where hundreds of people from all ages visit daily.

"It's just not good enough," the man said.

Ahamed Aathil Mohamed Samsudeen was under 24-hour police surveillance entered the supermarket on Friday and grabbed a knife from the shelves before running through the aisles shouting.

The Islamic State supporter who stabbed at least five shoppers in an Auckland supermarket was shot dead by Police.

"I thought it was a bit strange."

A Glen Eden resident who lives across the road from the Glen Eden mosque, where the terrorist lived, noticed something "a bit strange" the day before the attack.

While mowing his front lawn, the man saw people moving items from inside the mosque to the outside.

"I said 'are you guys moving out' and he goes 'no just having a big clean out,'" he said.

"I thought it was a bit strange because the whole place has been deserted the whole lockdown."

Thinking back to the past few weeks, the resident thought the mosque had been abandoned during lockdown.

"I wasn't aware of someone living there, it looked abandoned, there's been no lights on at night," he said.

The next day, the man was on his front lawn when he saw police pull up to the mosque with rifles.

"I was weeding down the driveway and there was an unmarked [Police] car turn up, parked outside our place and it came to my attention because it racked the dogs up."

He then saw two police officers carrying rifles cross the road towards the mosque.

"I then saw another cop car pull up just up the road and two officers got out of that and approached the mosque holding rifles."

The man, who has lived on Waikaukau Rd for the past 20 years, said he hasn't noticed "no drama around here whatsoever".

A Glen Eden resident said he saw Police carrying rifles on Friday when they entered the mosque. Photo / Hayden Woodward

"Pretty shocked."

Iasinito Manu has lived on Waikaukau Rd for the past three years said he wasn't aware he lived near a terrorist.

On Friday afternoon Manu was at work, when a colleague told him what was unfolding in New Lynn and then later on his street.

"I was busy loading my truck [and] I was pretty shocked," he said.

During this time Manu's partner and her family were at home watching the Police raid a nearby property.

A Waikaukau Rd resident had no idea someone was living inside the mosque. Photo / Alex Burton

"The last thing we want is this one man representing a whole community," he said.

Manu himself has Muslim friends who he calls family and hopes this one incident will not define their community.

"We do have a lot of them walk to and from the mosque and they say hi.

"They are good people," he said

Although, Manu did not know the terrorist, he said "his face does look familiar".