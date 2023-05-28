Neighbours evacuated as fire rips through $2.5 million villa in St Mary’s Bay

Helen Riddiford said she was worried the fire could jump to her apartment next door to the blazing villa. Photo / Alex Burton

Helen Riddiford said she was worried the fire could jump to her apartment next door to the blazing villa. Photo / Alex Burton

Firefighters and police frantically banged on doors to evacuate neighbours in the early hours of Sunday as fire engulfed a multi-million dollar Auckland villa early on Sunday morning.

Northern Fire and Emergency shift manager Lauren Sika told the Herald the fire that ripped through the three-storey villa beside Auckland’s Harbour Bridge was “totally involved” when fire crews arrived on Shelly Beach Road around 1.45am.

Helen Riddiford, 79, who lives in an apartment block next door, said she and her husband were woken up by firefighters banging on their door.

The multi-million dollar villa has been gutted by fire. Photo / Alex Burton

“We were fast asleep at the time, they told us about the fire and to put on something warm as we had to leave the house,” she said.

“I just came out of the hospital not too long ago but managed to get out with the help of my walking stick. When we stepped outside, it was like a scene from a TV show, there were fire trucks, ambulances, police, and lights everywhere.”

Emergency crews were rushed to the scene after they received a number of calls about the fire.

St John responded to the fire as a precaution but were not required to assist, a spokeswoman said.

The property has also been damaged by water and smoke. Photo / Alex Burton

Riddiford said a St John staffer offered the ambulance bed for her to rest and suggested she could take a “wee sleep”.

“I was too worried about the fire jumping to our apartment block and whether anyone was hurt in the blaze to get any real rest,” she said.

Riddiford, who had lived in the property for 10 years, said the house where the fire happened was often vacant and she had the impression that no one lived there.

A Fire and Emergency spokesman said one person was in the house when the fire started, but crews quickly made sure everyone had been accounted for.

Fire crew taking a breather after putting out the flames at the property. Photo / Alex Burton

It was estimated about 50 per cent of the house with an estimated valuation of $2.5 million had been damaged by fire.

The property has also sustained significant water and smoke damage.

Another neighbour said more than 100 people in the neighbourhood were evacuated and were not allowed back into their homes until just before 4am.

“Some had their cars parked on the side streets, and offered them to those who needed a place to rest and get out of the cold,” said the neighbour, who did not want to be named.

Parts of the property were still smouldering late on Sunday morning. Photo / Alex Burton

He described the neighbourhood as an area where “people pretty much kept to themselves”.

“I think for most of us, this morning was the first time we met our neighbours,” said the man.

Late this morning, fire crews were still at the scene monitoring and dousing parts of the villa that are still smouldering.

The Shelley Beach Rd motorway off-ramp remained closed as of 12pm Sunday due to the fire.















