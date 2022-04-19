James Civil with partner Courtney and baby Lenni. Photo / Supplied

More than 1600 people have donated nearly $160,000 to the young family of a Dunedin surfer who died late last month.

Jamie Civil, 35, was taking part in a surf competition at Aramoana Beach on March 26 when he failed to resurface after catching a large wave in rough seas.

Now, a Givealittle page set up by the South Coast Boardriders Association, of which Civil was a member, has raised $96,031 from 1114 donors in the 24 days since his death.

Another, set up by Civil's longtime friend Thomas Price, of Auckland, raised $62,235 from 499 donors over the same period.

Donations were still coming in yesterday afternoon.

The money from both fundraisers will go to supporting Civil's partner Courtney and their 6-month-old daughter Lenni.

Courtney and Lenni were at the beach when the incident took place.

The South Coast Boardriders Association earlier said New Zealand's surfing community had lost "one of its most respected surfers".

People comfort each other on the beach at Aramoana, where surfer James Civil died. Photo / Peter McIntosh

"These were the conditions he lived for was talented and experienced with and thrived in, making the tragedy so much harder for people to process.

"Jamie's partner Courtney and their baby daughter Lenni were at the beach when the incident happened. Jamie loved them both dearly. They had become a perfect part of his world and he loved the beautiful life they created and were building for their future."