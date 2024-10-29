It comes after RNZ revealed Health NZ racked up a $60,000 catering bill – including $9200 on canapes – during a three-day meeting for 300 managers in late March.

In a fresh statement to RNZ, a spokesperson for Reti said he “definitely [did] not” support that much spending on food and beverages at future events.

“If conferences need to occur, it’s his expectation that Health NZ is actively seeking out viable alternatives to large in-person events, and ensuring that if they do go ahead, costs are kept to a minimum.”

Health NZ was facing “extremely serious financial difficulties” and needed to be absolutely focused on frontline health services, Reti’s spokesperson said.

In response, a Health NZ spokesperson said it intended to hold its 2024/25 finance conference online and would call on sponsors to ensure “nil or minimal cost”.

The conference was an annual event for those in the sector to “discuss topical issues, while also providing professional development opportunities”.

“In 2023, the conference was also an opportunity to discuss the development of Health NZ’s finance operating model and identify areas of improvement across a single finance function,” the spokesperson said.

Before Health NZ was set up in July 2022, the meeting was run by the district health boards (DHBs) and attended by their finance teams. Ministry of Health staff and some non-government health groups were also invited.

Health Minister Dr Shane Reti addresses media at Ormiston Hospital, Auckland. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

Labour bats away hypocrisy question

The 2023 finance conference was held about two weeks after the general election but before the new coalition had formed.

That means the event was organised and held when Labour’s Dr Ayesha Verrall was Health Minister.

Speaking last week, Verrall criticised Health NZ’s recent spending on catering and said Reti bore some responsibility: “It’s the minister’s job to set standards,” she said.

Given that, RNZ asked Verrall whether she too had set low standards for public spending, or whether her position was hypocritical.

“I have had cause to remind health officials about the need for restraint when it comes to conference costs while I was minister,” Verrall said in a statement.

“The conference after the 2023 election was not discussed with me.”

