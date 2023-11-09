More than 20,000 students were expected to log into their digital exam for NCEA Level 1 English this morning. Photo / 123RF

Year 11 students sitting exams today have faced massive disruptions with the New Zealand Qualifications Authority’s (NZQA) online systems buckling under pressure.

More than 20,000 students around the country were expected to log into their digital exam for NCEA Level 1 English this morning but the computer system began to slow as they logged in.

NZQA stopped any more students from logging in as the system struggled with the 18,000 who had already joined.

NZQA deputy chief executive of assessment Jann Marshall said: “Extensive testing by our technology vendor gave NZQA confidence that this level of activity could be supported.”

- More to come