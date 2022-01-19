Students can now check their NCEA results for 2021 and see how they fared in external exams. Photo / NZME

Students can now check their NCEA results for 2021 and see how they fared in external exams. Photo / NZME

NCEA results for 2021 have gone live online this morning on the NZ Qualifications Authority's website.

More than 160,000 students should now be able to access their results as well as how many learning recognition credits they have earned.

They will also be able to see if they have been awarded course endorsements, a certificate endorsement or University Entrance.

Students who have not got the credits they need to attain NCEA or receive UE can get information on the NZQA website about the range of options and support available.

It's not yet known how results might differ across the country after different regions had very different learning experiences last year.

Seniors in Auckland, Waikato and Northland spent a large chunk of 2021 in lockdown and learning from home or online.

In recognition of the difficulties they faced, many students were made eligible for unexpected event grades, meaning they could choose to skip external exams and gain marks based on their work from earlier in the year.

Many of those students will already know what their marks will be when they log in to the NZQA website this morning.

And one education leader has warned the differences between regions mean comparing results across city boundaries may not be helpful.

NZQA said around 750,000 personalised exam booklets and digital exam entries had been marked.

From January 31 marked NCEA exam papers will also be available online for the first time, instead of through the mail.

Students will then be able to apply for a review or reconsideration if they believe an error has been made in marking, with February 25 the last day to apply.

Results for New Zealand Scholarship exams are also expected to be released on February 10, with March 4 the last day to apply for a review or reconsideration. Top Scholar Award winners will be announced soon afterwards.

Students unsure of their National Student Number (NSN) or login can call on 0800 697 296, use the NZQA website's chat function, or email helpdesk@nzqa.govt.nz. For privacy reasons, NZQA can only give NSNs and results to the students themselves.

The authority's call centre opening hours have been extended until 8pm tonight, with extra staff ready to answer queries.