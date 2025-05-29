Advertisement
NZ-led naval task force makes $1b drug bust in North Arabian Sea

RNZ
A New Zealand-led naval task force's $1 billion drug bust in the Middle East is the highest-value narcotics interception since New Zealand took command of the task force this year. Photo / RNZ

  • A New Zealand-led naval task force seized $1 billion worth of drugs in the Middle East.
  • The operation involved the British Royal Navy frigate HMS Lancaster and Royal Marines.
  • CTF 150, commanded by Commodore Rodger Ward, has seized narcotics worth $1.8 billion this year.

A New Zealand-led naval taskforce has made its highest-value drug bust of the year, seizing $1 billion worth of drugs in the Middle East.

Among the seized drugs were one tonne of heroin, 660kg of hashish and 6kg of amphetamine.

