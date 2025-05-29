The New Zealand Defence Force said Royal Marines boarded the dhow while a Wildcat helicopter with a Royal Marine sniper team covered them.

Marines intercept the dhow in the naval task force operation. Photo / NZDF

Once the six crew were secured, the marines found 50 packages containing 1000kg of heroin, 55 packages containing 660kg of hashish and 6kg of amphetamine tablets. The drugs were taken back to the ship for testing and disposal.

Lancaster Commanding Officer, Commander Chris Chew, praised his crew’s motivation, commitment and dedication.

“This is another example of where Lancaster has delivered at range, in isolation, utilising her own organic assets,” he said.

CTF 150’s commander, Royal New Zealand Navy Commodore Rodger Ward, said it was the highest-value narcotics interception since New Zealand took command of CTF 150 this year.

“Conducting maritime interdictions requires a team effort from the men and women here in the headquarters in Bahrain, reaching through to those out on the oceans disrupting drug smuggling operations at the coal face,” he said.

“I’d like to acknowledge the 210-strong ship’s company from Lancaster for continuing to get amongst it day-after-day.

The haul included one tonne of heroin and 660kg of hashish. Photo / RNZ

“Everyone in the team can be proud of their efforts to disrupt the criminal and terrorist organisations that continue to use illicit narcotics to fund their activities and this is a significant blow to their revenue stream.”

CTF 150 was one of five operational task forces under the Combined Maritime Forces based in Bahrain and focused on maritime security in the Middle East, particularly disrupting drug smuggling.

Collectively CTF 150 and its partners had now seized narcotics worth $1.8 billion, Ward said.

“Furthermore, we estimate that our presence and the intelligence collected from our operations has resulted in the disruption of nearly three times that amount,” he said.

Royal New Zealand Navy frigate HMNZS Te Kaha was also deployed to CTF 150 over the past two months, conducting similar operations as Lancaster.