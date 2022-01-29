Voyager 2021 media awards
New Zealand|Politics

National's Chris Bishop on Omicron, building a house, and becoming a dad

6 minutes to read
National MP Chris Bishop with his wife Jenna Raeburn at their home in Petone. Photo / Marty Melville

Georgina Campbell
By
Georgina Campbell

Senior Multimedia Journalist

As if being the National Party's key Covid man isn't demanding enough, Chris Bishop is also in the middle of building his dream home, and preparing to become a dad.

This weekend the list MP

