Kiwis queue at petrol stations as higher fuel prices loom, trouble at home takes wind from Chris Hipkins' sails, and crazy weather is predicted to hit before the weekend in the latest headlines. Video / NZ Herald / Dean Purcell / Cameron Pitney / Getty / Supplied / NIWA

Opposition justice spokesperson Paul Goldsmith has announced National will make filming and publishing a crime like a ram raid by offenders an aggravating factor in Sentencing Act.

Goldsmith said they would also introduce a new Young Serious Offenders category which would see those under the age of 18 facing tougher consequences.

Speaking to Newstalk ZB’s Mike Hosking Breakfast, Goldsmith said people were genuinely worried about the state of law and order around the country.

It was one of the two major issues facing New Zealanders, he said.

“We just want to make two sensible changes to have better consequences for the ram raiders who are filming and putting it on TikTok.

“We will change the Sentencing Act to make it an aggravating factor in sentencing.

“Then, for the kids, we will add it as a serious offence. Criteria for our Young Serious Offenders category.

“The simple message is actually by glorifying the act by putting it up on social media that creates an extra harm that we need to come down firmly on.”

National will add filming and publishing a ram raid as an aggravating factor in Sentencing Act. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Goldsmith said at the moment it was a complicated route to prove that social media platforms like TikTok promoted or encouraged the act.

“Making it an aggravating factor in sentencing, it is easier, simpler and it sends a clear message that we don’t tolerate this sort of stuff.”

Goldsmith said it would only be an aggravating factor if the person posting it had been involved in the crime.

“You’re part of the party and you put it on social media so it’s an aggravating factor in your sentencing.”

He commended TikTok’s ban on NZ gang-linked accounts.

“We encourage that.”

When asked how would the new changes help if most offenders didn’t even end up in court, Goldsmith said the Young Serious Offenders category would be effective in those circumstances.

They would move up to the more serious scale, he said.

“That is why we have brought in the boot camps effectively as one different option and this new young serious offender’s category which elevates them further through the system. There are other tools in place such as ankle bracelets.”

Goldsmith said police had previously raised concerns that social media was exacerbating the ram-raid epidemic, with offenders posting their crimes online, encouraging copy-cat offending and glorifying a dangerous act.

“Additionally, it puts victims at greater risk of being re-traumatised if the incident is circulating online.

“It’s encouraging that social media companies are already starting to remove some accounts of individuals connected to criminal behaviour, and National will go a step further.”

Under National’s plan, someone can be designated a Young Serious Offender if they have committed two or more serious offences.

This new category would provide greater powers to detain, monitor and sentence serious repeat offenders to military academies and put them on a better life path, Goldsmith said.

“Today’s announcement will mean a young person who broadcasts their ram-raid can be designated a Young Serious Offender even if it is their first serious crime.

“National is the party of law and order, and we will take real action to clamp down on ram-raiders and make Kiwis safer.”

Akula Sharma is an Auckland-based reporter who joined the Herald in 2022. She has previously worked at the Gisborne Herald.