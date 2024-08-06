Advertisement
New Zealand

National Waiata Māori Music Awards finalists announced

Hawkes Bay Today
3 mins to read
The National Waiata Māori Music Awards will be held on September 6.

The 17th National Waiata Māori Music Awards finalists have been announced, showcasing and celebrating a diverse mix of musicians in the Māori music industry, the event’s director says.

The announcement marked the beginning of Te Marama Pūoru Waiata Māori - Māori Music Month (August), ahead of the awards event on Friday, September 6 at the Toi Toi Hawke’s Bay Arts and Events Centre.

Executive director Ellison Huata said the theme for the 2024 awards is “Toitū te Toiere” - a statement that emphasises the importance of preserving and protecting the messages within waiata.

“It is a call to ensure that our voices and the messages we convey through music remain undisturbed and continue to inspire and empower our people to decolonise their minds.

“Just as ‘Toitū te Tiriti’, ‘Toitū te Māori Mana Motuhake’ and ‘Toitū te reo’ have highlighted important themes in our journey towards cultural resurgence, ‘Toitū te Toiere’ reminds us of the significance of our music in carrying forward our stories, teachings, and aspirations,” Huata said in a statement.

“Let us uphold and safeguard the integrity of our waiata, for they carry the essence of who we are and the dreams we hold for future generations.”

Singer Anna Coddington is a finalist for Best Māori Solo Female Artist in this year's National Waiata Awards.
Anna Coddington, Mahina Lawrence, Paige, Te Kura Huia, and newcomer Haanaa are finalists for Best Māori Female Solo Artist.

Mohi, Rei, Seth Haapu, Hori Shaw, and Shane Walker are finalists for Best Māori Male Solo Artist.

Seth Haapu is a finalist for Best Solo Māori Male Artist in this year's National Waiata Awards.
The depth and breadth of talent within the Māori music industry is evident in this year’s nominations, showcasing the richness and diversity of Māori music and its contribution to the cultural resurgence and storytelling of our people, Huata said in the statement.

“The National Waiata Māori Music Awards continue to be a platform for honouring and celebrating the excellence and creativity of Māori musicians, further solidifying their place in the music industry and in the hearts of the people.”

National Waiata Māori Music Awards finalists

Te Tohu o te Kaitito Waiata/Best Māori Songwriter

  • Mahina Lawrence
  • Coterie
  • Rei
  • Seth Haapu
  • Haanaa

Te Tohu Ataata Autaia/Best Music Video by a Māori Artist

  • Grove Roots - Toitū Te Tiriti
  • 1 Drop Nation - Moment in Time
  • Coterie - Paradise
  • Aro - Tōtara
  • Rei - Toitū
  • Seth Haapu - Whai Ora

Te Tohu Kaipūoru Aratini Māori Autaia/Best Pop Album by a Māori Artist

  • Aro - He Rākau, He Ngārara
  • Anna Coddington - Te Whakamiha
  • Te Paea Seasons - Season

Te Tohu Kaipūoru Māori Noho Taone Autaia/Best Hip-hop & RnB Album by a Māori Artist

  • C33Y - Find Your Way
  • Diaz Grimm - Māui & the Sin
  • Te Paea Seasons - Seasons
  • Seth Haapu - Whai Ora

Te Tohu Kōpae Reo Māori Autaia/Best Te Reo Māori Album

  • Aro - He Rākau, He Ngārara
  • Mohi - Elements of Aroha
  • Anna Coddington - Te Whakamiha

Te Tohu Kōpaeroa Autaia/Best Māori Urban Roots Reggae Album

  • Come on Up - Fyah-brations
  • NLC - Journey
  • 1 Drop Nation - Moment In Time

Te Tohu Manu Tioriori Tāne Autaia/Best Māori Male Solo Artist

  • Mohi
  • Rei
  • Seth Haapu
  • Hori Shaw
  • Shane Walker

Te Tohu Manu Tioriori Wahine Autaia/Best Māori Female Solo Artist

  • Te KuraHuia
  • Mahina Lawrence
  • Anna Coddington
  • Paige
  • Haanaa

Te Tohu o te Waiata Māori Hira/Best Single by a Māori Artist

  • Mohi - Me Pēhea Rā
  • Mahina Lawrence - 7 Seas
  • Anna Coddington - Kātuarehe
  • Seth Haapu - Whai Ora
  • Coterie - Paradise

Te Tohu Rōpū Māori Autaia/Best Māori Group

  • Corrella
  • Coterie
  • 1 Drop Nation

