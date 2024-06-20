The 2024 National Ambassadors for Sustainable Farming and Growing: Simon Guild (left), Amelia Dunbar, Hamish Guild, Gemma Guild, Anna and James Guild, and Tom Dunbar.

Hamish and Simon Guild, of High Peak Station in Canterbury, have been announced the 2024 National Ambassadors for Sustainable Farming and Growing.

They received the Gordon Stephenson Trophy at the National Sustainability Showcase at Claudelands in Hamilton.

The National Sustainability Showcase event celebrated each of the 10 Ballance Farm Environment Awards Regional Supreme Winners nationwide.

Hosted by the New Zealand Farm Environment Trust, the event is held annually as the pinnacle of the Ballance Farm Environment Awards programme, connecting primary industry representatives from throughout the sector.

High Peak Station has traditional farm roots, but has diversified in recent years to include a wide range of income streams.

The 3760ha (3450ha effective) property is managed by an eight-way partnership that runs four businesses.

The partnership comprises the Guilds — James, Anna, Hamish, Gemma, Simon and Kate — and Amelia and Tom Dunbar.

There’s a strong focus on adding value to all the enterprises, with the team striving towards high-end products and experiences.

High Peak Station’s income is derived from sheep, cattle, deer, honey and tourism.

The separate entities operate in partnership, with each family member bringing particular strengths.

This has ensured a sustainable and robust business.

The Guild and Dunbar families won the Canterbury Regional Supreme Award in March, with Hamish and Simon representing the family in the national judging.

The judging for the Gordon Stephenson Trophy includes on-farm judging as well as a panel interview, with the trophy recipients displaying a combination of an exemplary farming operation — from a financial, social and environmental perspective — and the ability to articulate informed responses and insightful views on a range of pan-sector topics.

Hamish (left) and Simon Guild, of High Peak Station in Canterbury, are the 2024 National Ambassadors for Sustainable Farming and Growing.

National judging panel chairwoman Karen Williams noted the exceptionally high calibre of Regional Supreme Winners and said it was a privilege to hear their stories.

“All of the stories were magnificent, and as a farmer, you feel really proud listening to them explain what they do and why,” Williams said.

“Hamish and Simon gave articulate, succinct and well-thought-out responses to all of our questions, and demonstrated a strong customer and market focus, with particular awareness of global markets and how our products are seen offshore.

“They have a strong focus on succession, with the idea of ‘making the pie bigger’ to ensure everyone in the family finds a niche and a place to operate together.”

Williams noted the family’s approach to climate resilience stood out, particularly because they had experienced floods followed by drought.

“They recognise that science will deliver some of the tools to help build resilience, such as adopting more weather-tolerant pasture species; they have explored the vulnerabilities to their business in detail; and they have adjusted or enhanced infrastructure to ensure they’re adaptable to climate change and severe weather impacts.”

The national judging panel also commended the Guilds for their creative approach to health and wellbeing within their team and their involvement in the wider community.

“This is a diverse, multi-generational farming family with lots of strings to their bow,” Williams said.

Alongside a theme of multi-generational farming businesses and “succession on show” within this year’s Regional Supreme Winners, Williams noted there was a strong commitment to enhancing biodiversity, a clear desire to reduce GHG emissions, and an emphasis on the value of telling the story of New Zealand’s food and fibre producers.



