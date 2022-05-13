Photo / NZ Ploughing Association

RNZ

The annual New Zealand Ploughing Championships are taking place this weekend in what could be the last to be held in Marlborough.

Thirty-four of the country's best are going head-to-head this Saturday at Seddon farmer, James Cameron's place.

Organiser Ian Woolley said the small town is excited to hold the event - which could be the last one in Marlborough.

"It's basically just because all the very flat arable land is going into grapes, the region is the home of sauvignon blanc and the grapes help pay the bills so the area where we can hold the champs is getting smaller and smaller.

The ploughing must be "dead straight". Photo / NZ Ploughing Association

"You need close to 40 to 50 hectares for the event and it has to be flat without many stones."

Woolley who is chasing his eighth title said there are a few favourites to win on Sunday but with so many variables involved anyone can be crowned the winner.

Photo / NZ Ploughing Association

"It's like motor racing if you have a bad day then all of a sudden you are at the back of the grid, I mean if your tractor breaks down then you're out."

Competitors have three hours to plough their plot which is 100 metres long by 20m wide.

"They do an opening split which is up and down the plot to get things opened up - that's judged then they put together what we call a crown which is the meeting of the opening split so you actually bring it back together, but deeper.

Photo / NZ Ploughing Association

"If you can visualise a piece of corrugated iron it kind of looks like that - it has to be uniform, dead straight, pretty perfect really.

Woolley said members of the public can come along and watch, there is a $10 entry fee and they ask that people do not bring dogs.

- RNZ