National leader Christopher Luxon, Act leader David Seymour, and NZ First leader Winston Peters sign their coalition agreement

Hamilton MP Tama Potaka, who has only been a member of Parliament for a year, has been appointed as a Cabinet minister.

Incoming Prime Minister Christopher Luxon announced his line-up of ministers and coalition agreement earlier today.

Potaka will be the Minister of Conservation, Minister for Māori Crown Relations: Te Arawhiti, Minister for Māori Development, Minister for Whānau Ora, and Associate Minister of Housing (Social Housing).

He was first elected to Parliament in a by-election last year, following the resignation of former Labour MP Dr Gaurav Sharma.

Meanwhile, there are three other Waikato-based MPs who will hold ministerial roles.

Taupō MP Louise Upston will be Minister for the Community and Voluntary Sector, Minister for Social Development and Employment, as well as Minister for Child Poverty Reduction.

Hamilton West MP Tama Potaka. Photo / Mike Scott

National List MP Andrew Bayly, who is standing in the current Port Waikato by-election, will be a Minister Outside Cabinet. He will be Minister of Commerce and Consumer Affairs, Minister for Small Business and Manufacturing, as well as Minister of Statistics.

New Zealand First List MP Casey Costello, who is also standing in the Port-Waikato by-election will be Minister of Customs, Minister for Seniors, Associate Minister of Health, Associate Minister of Immigration, as well as Associate Minister of Police.

Stay up to date with the Waikato Herald

Get the latest Waikato headlines straight to your inbox Monday to Saturday. Register for free today - click here and choose Local News.



