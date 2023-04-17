National candidate for Taieri Stephen Jack. Photo / Supplied

A National Party candidate has come under fire for posting a sexual joke on social media.

Last week, recently announced National candidate for Taieri Stephen Jack posted a video containing a joke drawing a comparison between Covid-19 and young women on his Facebook page.

Following media inquiries regarding the appropriateness of the joke, Jack then removed the post on Friday.

Stuff reported the exchange as part of an opinion piece by Andrea Vance, published on Sunday.

The joke included in the video ran as follows: “I like my Covid like I like my women. 19. And easy to spread.”

Contacted by the Otago Daily Times yesterday, Jack initially laughed when quizzed about the situation.

He said he was unable to comment, but would “release a statement” later this week.

The former Clutha-Southland electorate, split at the last election between new Taieri and Southland electorates, bears a fraught recent history for National.

In 2020, then MP Hamish Walker had to stand down as a candidate after admitting to leaking confidential information about Covid-19 patients to media.

Walker was preceded in the seat by Todd Barclay.

Barclay was forced to resign after allegations he secretly recorded his staff in mid-2017.

At the 2020 election, Labour won the newly formed Taieri seat with 22,225 votes for Ingrid Leary.

National candidate Liam Kernaghan placed second, with 11,593.