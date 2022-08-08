National MP for Tauranga Sam Uffindell, seen here with leader Christopher Luxon. Photo / Mark Mitchell

National MP Sam Uffindell has detailed the late-night violent beating of a younger boy that led to him being asked to leave King's College while he was a student.

Speaking to Newstalk ZB's Heather du Plessis-Allan, Uffindell confirmed the incident and said it was "one of the dumbest, stupidest things I have ever done".

He also wouldn't rule out standing down as MP.

Aged 16 as a Year 11 student at the Auckland boarding school, Uffindell and three others jumped on the boy and began beating him with what was believed to be unscrewed wooden bed legs.

It was reported the now MP for Tauranga apologised to his victim 22 years after the attack and nine months before he revealed his political aspirations.

"It was one of the silliest, stupidest things I've ever done. I really regretted it, I do really regret it still," Uffindell told Newstalk ZB.

Police were not involved but he was asked to leave King's College, finishing his schooling at St Paul's Collegiate in Hamilton.

Uffindell said at the end of the year they went into the third-form dorm and "raided them".

With the boy, he punched him a "bunch of times" in the arms and body.

"It is one of the dumbest, stupidest things I have ever done."

He and the other boys were called into the school the next day and asked to leave, Uffindell said.

He said he was gutted about the incident, "had taken ownership of it" and he had thought about it for years.

He said he had "no recollection" of using bed legs to beat the boy.

"I still am sorry for what happened, I wish it had not happened."

On the timing of the apology and whether it was linked to his political aspirations, Uffindell said it was "not what happened".

He had reached out "sincerely" to apologise.

It had bugged him for some time, Uffindell said. "I have never done anything like this before ... I wanted to make amends."

He said he fully disclosed the details to the National Party and was asked to "walk through" the story with the party.

Uffindell said he would be discussing this incident with the team in Wellington. He had discussed it when he put his name up to run.

Asked by Du Plessis-Allan if he was considering leaving, Uffindell said he was "just trying to talk to you guys" and would come to Wellington and talk to the team this week.

In an earlier statement, Uffindell confirmed he "punched a younger student in the arm and body multiple times" when he was Year 11 at King's College, but he did not recall using a wooden bed leg during the assault.

"I've reflected on this incident multiple times over the 20 years since it occurred, and have no recollection of using anything other than my fists.

"Nevertheless, it's one of the stupidest things I've ever done and something I deeply regret.

"I've worked hard to be a better person than I was as a teenager and to be a good role model to my children."

National Party 'proactively informed'

A statement from the National Party said the party had been "proactively informed" about the incident by Uffindell during the selection process ahead of the Tauranga by-election.

"It was a significant event reflecting a serious error of judgment by a then 16-year-old for which he has apologised and regrets to this day," the statement read.

The victim, who was not named, told Stuff that Uffindell contacted him through a mutual acquaintance in July last year to apologise, which the victim eventually accepted.

"But then a few months later I sat down to watch the news on the couch with a beer and there he was, running for Parliament," the victim said. "I felt sick."

Uffindell had reportedly not mentioned his political intentions during the interaction.

Uffindell confirmed he had apologised to the victim, which he claimed was genuine.

"We had a long conversation and I was grateful that he accepted my apology. My apology was genuine then, and it is genuine now."



The incident reportedly occurred in 1999 on the last night of term inside one of the King's College boarding houses.

The victim, then 13 years old, had been in his dorm room bed after lights out, when four older boys reportedly came in, jumped on him and began beating him.

It was thought the boys had been using wooden bed legs unscrewed from their dorm, Stuff said.

At a post-Cabinet press conference this afternoon, Prime Minister Jacinda Arden said the conduct of candidates and MPs was an issue for the party involved.

Asked about any hypocrisy given Uffindell has been campaigning for stronger action on gang violence, Ardern said as leaders "we need to be accountable for our members' conduct".

"It is up to the National Party and [leader] Christopher Luxon how they conduct their own affairs."

Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson said violence and attacks on young people are something all people should be very concerned about.

Max Key, a former King's College student and son of former prime minister Sir John Key, said in 2016 that he was "bullied quite a bit at school - so I found that pretty hard, growing up".

However, he said, King's offered him support, and bullying was not tolerated.

"If you were caught bullying, it was suspension."

In 2014, allegations of hazing, which involves rituals or other activities intended to harass, abuse or humiliate subordinates or newcomers, at King's also emerged.