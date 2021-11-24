National leadership: Judith Collins faces no confidence vote over Simon Bridges demotion

Focus Live: Judith Collins on Simon Bridges’ demotion

National MPs are meeting behind closed doors, with leader Judith Collins expected to face a vote of no confidence after her "deeply disrespectful" decision to demote Simon Bridges.

The crisis caucus meeting began at 9am and was prompted by Collins' shock announcement last night that she had demoted Bridges over comments he made in front of fellow MP Jacqui Dean five years ago.

Collins had initially planned to hold a 10am press conference to discuss Bridges' demotion but the caucus meeting is still going.

MPs emerged for a short "water" break just before 10.45am.

Several MPs have publicly declared today that Collins is not fit to remain as National's leader - with Bridges attacking her actions as "truly desperate".

It is understood Collins' leadership is in dire straits, with a majority of MPs believed to be in favour of dumping her.

Bridges himself may not go for the leadership today but some MPs want deputy leader Shane Reti to stay on as acting leader for a period of about 48 hours to allow more time for MPs to consider the issue.

A timeline of the complaint emerges from National sources

The complaint was laid at the time of the event, about five years ago. Dean made the complaint to Jami-Lee Ross who was National's whip at the time.

Ross organised an apology from Bridges to Dean and the complaint was not escalated to the Prime Minister.

The apology was, at the time, considered to have been sufficient and Dean backed Bridges in subsequent leadership contests.

Camp Collins said that last week the complaint was made again to the leadership. Collins' press release claimed this was the first time she had heard of the complaint.

The leadership was told last week that Bridges' apology was not considered to have been sufficient.

Collins supporters said at some point this week - "days ago" - National's deputy leader Shane Reti went to Bridges saying the complaint had resurfaced, and asking for it to be addressed.

Bridges was told that he could speak to either Collins or Reti about it. Bridges chose to speak to neither.

National's board then met yesterday. There have been conflicting reports about what the board resolved to do, with Collins' late-night press release claiming she had the "unanimous" support of the board - however several other sources have alleged the board was divided.

The fast-moving developments follow the dramatic demotion of Bridges by Collins last night - allegedly for serious misconduct following a historic interaction with MP Jacqui Dean several years ago.

Bridges today publicly attacked a "truly desperate" Collins, who is also now under fire from many of her furious colleagues.

However a defiant Collins insisted she would still be the leader by the end of the day.

"It's a matter of principle. Every woman and every man should feel safe in their workplace.

"What is really important is that you don't deal with allegations by sweeping them under the carpet."

Arriving at Parliament today, Dean said she would be leaving her comments until the planned 10am press conference with Collins.

"I'll leave it until then," Dean said.

Māori Party backs Bridges over Collins

Te Pāti Māori co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer said while they had no official view on the National leadership, they backed Bridges over Collins.

"Simon Bridges works extremely hard in the House. And he has whakapapa.

"Te Pāti Māori will always back whakapapa. Doesn't matter whether he asserts it or not, he has got whakapapa and the more Māori leaders we have the better. Maybe if he gets another shot he'll do more for his Māori side.

Ngarewa-Packer said the claim of harassment should never be tolerated, but she questioned why it was only being brought up now.

"These matters are so important they should come up immediately, not in the middle of a leadership kerfuffle. It is quite despicable.

"If there is a situation like that, it should be the priority, but [Collins] has timed to deal with it in the middle of a leadership upheaval."

Ngarewa-Packer has been outspoken about her distaste for Collins' politics and previously stated the party, which had previously formed a coalition with National, would never work with her.

"She emboldens racists. I could never support a leader that does that."

Nats fuming over 'deeply disrespectful' Collins

Collins announced Bridges' demotion in a release just after 9pm on Wednesday.

Her announcement blindsided her MPs, who will gather for a caucus meeting at 9am today. One MP described her actions as "deeply disrespectful".

Bridges today described Collins' behaviour as "truly desperate" and said it showed she would go to any length to hold on to the leadership.

There was a huge amount he wanted to say about what happened yesterday and how wrong it was, but he would talk to the caucus first.

He had clear views about what he thought should happen to the National Party. He planned to hold a full press conference as soon as possible after that. Caucus was meeting at 9am.

He had sought a caucus meeting yesterday, but said Collins refused even though she was still at Parliament.

She had finally agreed for MPs to meet this morning and he was looking forward to it.

The Herald understands Bridges has no intention of resigning.

National MP Jacqui Dean.

It is understood the allegations of "serious misconduct" relate to crude comments Bridges allegedly made at a function about five years ago.

Bridges is understood to have been talking with a group of about three fellow MPs, including Jami-Lee Ross and Todd McClay, when Dean walked past and the Tauranga MP called to her and made the comment.

However, Newstalk ZB political editor Barry Soper told Mike Hosking he understood the comment Bridges made was not directly to Dean but she had heard it.

The comment related to a sex technique to conceive a girl, Soper said.

Dean complained about it at the time and Bridges was spoken to by then deputy leader Bill English.

Bridges had apologised, Soper said.

'Judith Collins must resign', Nat MPs 'feral' over demotion

National MP Simon O'Connor - who is married to Bridges' sister - told Newstalk ZB's Mike Hosking: "Judith Collins must resign".

He said her behaviour amounted to "bullying" and was damaging the party.

The allegations had to be looked at "but the way the leadership has dealt with this is beyond appalling."

He was surrendering his portfolios this morning: "I cannot work with Judith Collins."

O'Connor told Hosking that Collins' late-night press release last night was a shock and surprise and he hoped people "could see what was happening".

He hoped Collins would go today. He wasn't sure who would lead the party but it was now in a "terrible flux".

O'Connor said there were "messages being put through to media" that Collins wasn't going to go without a fight, referencing rumours that if she was to go it would not be with Bridges replacing her.

He said he rated Bridges but he and Jacqui Dean needed to talk fully and freely to the party about what had happened and he didn't have enough information about the allegations to make a call.

Mark Mitchell described Collins' actions as "deeply disrespectful" for demoting Bridges without briefing caucus.

He told Newshub that MPs, including Bridges, had been "blindsided" by Collins' statement. last night.

"Completely flying blind. No one has actually spoken to caucus and briefed us and talked us through it," he said.

"In my view, it was deeply disrespectful to the caucus and the caucus, we should have been brought together and it should have been discussed, and I am sure that will be one of the issues that will be raised [today] when the caucus meets."

Shadow Treasurer Andrew Bayly, a close Collins ally, would not say if he had confidence in Collins. "I'll make a comment after our caucus meeting. I think it's important as a caucus we talk about this first," he said.

He said he still had faith in his party, saying "it's a great party".

National MP Barbara Kuriger would not say she was proud of her party. She said she was "proud of members of our party".

"When you work your butt off every day you don't want to be standing round answering questions like this, so it's pretty disappointing."

Another MP, Chris Bishop, refused today to answer whether or not he would challenge for the National leadership.

He was asked repeatedly and answered by telling RNZ he was focused on ending MIQ.

National's Rangitīkei MP Ian McKelvie wouldn't say explicitly whether or not he supported Collins, but expressed concern around her move against Bridges.

"I'm extraordinarily uncomfortable with the whole manner in which this has been managed," McKelvie said.

On the leadership, McKelvie said the caucus would make a call in the coming hours.

"That's for the caucus to decide, but there's ways you behave in the world and ways you don't, and it's pretty clear to me that is what decides these things, and pretty quickly too."

Harete Hipango would not say whether she had confidence in the leader, and said some "cleaning up" needed to be done.

"I have had experience in such historic matters as a lawyer and this needs to be aired," Hipango said.

"I'm not disappointed. I'm of the view that there's some cleaning up to be done at this time," she said.

"I have confidence in what the National Party stands for which is the values of representing New Zealanders," she said.

Soper told Hosking today: "I've never seen anything so feral in the National Party as what I've seen overnight."

He said Collins could now face a vote of no-confidence at today's 9am caucus meeting.

Demoting Bridges was a "clear play" by Collins to sideline Bridges because he posed a leadership threat, Soper said.