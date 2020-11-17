National leader Judith Collins' attempts to paint Govt 'lazy' over summer break period backfires

National leader Judith Collins and deputy leader Shane Reti during their caucus run press conference at Parliament, Wellington. 17 November, 2020. NZ Herald photograph by Mark Mitchell

Jason Walls is a political reporter for the New Zealand Herald

National leader Judith Collins has taken aim at the "lazy Government" which she says is allowing MPs to take two months off over summer.

The House rises on December 9 and starts sitting again on February 9, meaning MPs won't be sitting in Parliament over that period.

"It's amazingly strange," she told the AM Show this morning, "it does sound awfully like a lazy Government".

Despite her seemingly blaming the Government – and Cabinet by association – for the break, National had a say in the length of the recess period.

It is not "the Government" which sets the sitting timetable – it's a cross-party group of MPs called the Business Committee that makes that decision.

On that committee are a number of National MPs, including the party's shadow leader of the House Chris Bishop.

It is understood that there was no push back from the National MPs on that committee when it came to the length of the summer break.

Despite this, Collins this morning said it was "amazing" that Parliament is off for that long.

Asked if she was critical of the timetable, she said that she had "never heard anything like this before".

Usually, Parliament rises later in December but comes back in early February – after Waitangi Day.

"This is extraordinary that the Government is taking so long to bring Parliament back," Collins said.

"I can only say the answer is because they have almost no legislation other than a tax rise to get through."

But Leader of the House Chris Hipkins said there were seven bills awaiting first reading during that period, with more waiting for second reading and others at select committee – "we have a full agenda".

After the usual round of post-election maiden speeches by new MPs and the speech from the throne by the Governor-General, normal business of the House gets under way on December 1.

That means MPs will only be sitting for five days before Parliament rises.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was asked about this rather short sitting time earlier this month and she denied it was because the Government had a light legislative agenda.

"You will see that, in that time, we will progress quite a bit of business [in the House]."

She pointed out that just because Parliament isn't sitting, that does not mean MPs and ministers will have nothing to do.

"We'll be continuing on with Cabinet meetings as well beyond the House rising."