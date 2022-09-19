National leader Christopher Luxon on why the Uffindell inquiry has been delayed. Video / Mark Mitchell

National Party Christopher Luxon will announce the outcome of a report into new Tauranga MP Sam Uffindell at 2pm today, as well as any decisions on Uffindell's future with the party.

Luxon received the report by KC Maria Dew into historical allegations of bullying by Uffindell late last week. The report itself is unlikely to be released, but Luxon will announce what decisions he has made based on it at a press conference today.

Luxon had asked Dew to look into allegations about Uffindell's behaviour at university and any further incidents that were brought to her attention.

If Luxon has decided to stand Uffindell down on the basis of that report, it could result in another byelection in Tauranga - unless Uffindell decides to stay on as an independent MP.

Luxon could also decide to keep Uffindell on and restore him to caucus – but Uffindell will still have to go through a re-selection process for 2023 election as all National MPs do.

Uffindell has been away from Parliament since he was stood down from caucus on August 9 after details surfaced of allegations of bullying and intimidatory behaviour in his youth.

Over the weekend, Uffindell was at a Women's Expo in Tauranga - National's central North Island regional chair Andrew von Dadelszen posted a photo of Uffindell holding a National Party rosette.

In response to a commenter, von Dadelszen said "Sam is in excellent heart… itching to get back to work, supporting Tauranga in Wellington."

Luxon had initially stood by Uffindell after Stuff revealed in early August that Uffindell had been asked to leave Auckland boarding school King's College for physically beating a Year 9 (third form) student while Uffindell was Year 11 (fifth form) in 1999.

However, he ordered the report and stood Uffindell down after a further allegation was made to RNZ by one of Uffindell's former university flatmates, including that he had once banged on her door and shouted at her - and she had fled through her window, and then moved out of the flat.

Uffindell has rejected that allegation, but admitted he had been a bully at school.

He claimed he was now a different person.

Uffindell had disclosed the incident at King's College during the selection process for the Tauranga byelection.

However, that information was not passed on by the selection panel to either Luxon or the delegates voting in the selection.

It later emerged that MP Todd McClay, who chaired National's byelection campaign, had advised one of Luxon's staff, but the staffer did not tell Luxon.

Luxon has previously said that he should have been told about it and that the party's delegates and the public should also have been told.

National Party president Sylvia Wood has previously said the selection process was run in accordance with the party's rules, but admitted it was now clear the process needed to be improved.

The party overhauled its selection processes after 2020 following a bruising election defeat, and MPs leaving under a cloud of scandal during the previous two terms.