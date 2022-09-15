National leader Christopher Luxon on the Government's decision to scrap the Covid-19 traffic light system. Video / Mark Mitchell

National MP Chris Bishop has been confirmed as National's campaign chair for 2023 and will drop his Covid-19 portfolio responsibilities.

National Party leader Christopher Luxon announced today that Bishop would take on the job - a move that was widely expected ahead of what is promising to be a close election.

It comes as a new poll showed National had rallied again after a dip in support in recent months. The latest Taxpayers' Union-Curia poll showed National in a position to govern with the support of Act and had support of 37 per cent of voters, up three points on last month's poll. Support party Act was also up, rising one point to 12 per cent.

Labour had fallen two points between August and September to 33 per cent, while the Greens stayed steady at 10 per cent.

The poll was taken before the death of Queen Elizabeth and before the Government's announcement it was scrapping most remaining Covid-19 restrictions and the traffic light system.

Health spokesman Shane Reti will take over Bishop's Covid-19 portfolio responsibilities to free him up for it. The Covid-19 portfolio had been less of an onerous role as the Government scaled back its response, and this week dropped most remaining restrictions and the traffic light system.

Bishop takes on the role that was performed by National's campaign maestro, former National MP Steven Joyce, for five elections, including when Sir John Key was leader.

"Chris Bishop is a formidable talent and has the right mix of skills and relentless energy to chair our campaign for the 2023 General Election," Luxon said.

He said the campaign would focus on National's desire to rebuild the economy and deliver effective public services.

Bishop will be up against Labour's campaign chair, senior minister Megan Woods, who was also campaign chair for the 2017 and 2020 elections and will again work alongside campaign manager Hayden Munro.

The National Party is also expected to use its former campaign manager Jo de Joux again this election - de Joux was the party's campaign manager in the successful 2008, 2011 and 2014 elections.

Bishop, 39, has been an MP since 2014. He was originally a List MP, but won the Hutt South electorate in 2017 - only to lose it to Labour again in 2020.

Bishop is also National's Shadow Leader of the House and spokesman for Housing and Infrastructure.